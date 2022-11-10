Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso.

In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere.

Courtesy: Sara Montelongo



Many people taking to social media to share their concerns and many others making calls to 9-1-1.

Tweet from El Paso Police department

