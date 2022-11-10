ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso.

In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPgRv_0j6W0I2G00
Courtesy: Sara Montelongo


Many people taking to social media to share their concerns and many others making calls to 9-1-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBenz_0j6W0I2G00
Tweet from El Paso Police department

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Man dies after being ejected during crash at Downtown exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old El Paso man was ejected from his vehicle, suffered head trauma and later died at the hospital, El Paso police said. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 along the Downtown exit from Interstate 10 West. KTSM previously reported the crash when it initially happened. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify teen driver in Sun Metro crash, still in critical condition

UPDATE: El Paso Police Department identified the driver involved in a crash with a Sun Metro bus. The incident happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Rich Beem Blvd., according to EPPD. Preliminary inquiry by the Special Traffic Investigations unit identified the driver of a 2002 Chevy Impala as 16-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man dies after being struck multiple times in five vehicle collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating a five-vehicle crash that left one-man dead early Tuesday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by 42-year-old Veronica Dashner was westbound on I-10 near the Piedras exit when 36-year-old Jesus Nava rear-ended the Durango. Nava was reportedly driving […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Vehicles collide in same intersection as deadly Friday night crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- One intersection in Chaparral, New Mexico has seen two serious crashes this weekend that resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Angelina boulevard and Steve street before 5 p.m. on Sunday night. Officials with the Otero County Sheriff's Department could not be reached Sunday night to confirm the extent of the crash, but images captured by an ABC-7 crew show extensive damage to the front ends of both vehicles involved.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KLST/KSAN

Central Bobcats fall to El Paso Eastwood in Bi-District round

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats fall in the bi-district round of the playoffs to El Paso Eastwood, 61-49. In a season that started so promising for the Bobcats, winning their first five out of seven games, to then do a complete turnaround losing their final four straight. The Bobcats will look to bounce […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error

UPDATE: Sam Infante has informed ABC-7 that he was handed a provisional ballot and was able to vote. He added that he was informed by the County Clerk's office that the other vote should be removed in a couple of days. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man told ABC-7 that someone else The post Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy