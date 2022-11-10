ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLBT

EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water. Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New operators begin work at Jackson water plants

JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Flowers challenges results of Congressional race

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Protesters were outside the Hinds County Commissioners’ office in downtown Jackson on Monday. They were concerned about the uncertified results from the midterm elections. Among those protesting was Brian Flowers, who lost to Congressman Bennie Thompson in the 2nd Congressional District race. “Who, if you can say who’s to blame at […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson City Council creates new meeting to hear public comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders will soon be setting aside one night each month to hear directly from the general public. Tuesday, the city council approved amending city code to establish “citizen agenda meetings.”. The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of...
WLBT

Funeral, graveside services Monday for longtime Hinds County circuit clerk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been set for Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk for Hinds County. Funeral services are Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Lakewood South Cemetery at 430 McCluer Rd., Jackson, according to the Wright & Ferguson website.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season

The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg. Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS

