WLBT
Water treatment plant described as functioning but fragile as city prepares takeover
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fewer than a third of the people needed to staff Jackson’s main water treatment plant were on duty the day after equipment failures there left tens of thousands of people without water, so says a top health official involved in the state’s response effort.
WLBT
EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water. Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s...
WAPT
New operators begin work at Jackson water plants
JACKSON, Miss. — New operators started working Monday at Jackson's water treatment plants. Last week, the Jackson City Council voted to hire Los Angeles-based waterTALENT, which will bring in four Class-A licensed operators to assist the operators that are already in place. City officials said the current operators are working more than 80 hours a week to keep Jackson's water system afloat.
Flowers challenges results of Congressional race
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Protesters were outside the Hinds County Commissioners’ office in downtown Jackson on Monday. They were concerned about the uncertified results from the midterm elections. Among those protesting was Brian Flowers, who lost to Congressman Bennie Thompson in the 2nd Congressional District race. “Who, if you can say who’s to blame at […]
WLBT
Jackson City Council creates new meeting to hear public comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders will soon be setting aside one night each month to hear directly from the general public. Tuesday, the city council approved amending city code to establish “citizen agenda meetings.”. The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of...
WLBT
Mayor wanted state of emergency extended to staff water plants, address vulnerabilities, letter reveals
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the governor last month he was worried that without an extension of the federal emergency declaration, the city would not be able to prevent another weather-related water crisis. In an October 13 letter, the mayor reached out to Gov. Tate...
WLBT
Funeral, graveside services Monday for longtime Hinds County circuit clerk
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been set for Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk for Hinds County. Funeral services are Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Lakewood South Cemetery at 430 McCluer Rd., Jackson, according to the Wright & Ferguson website.
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
WLBT
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
Vicksburg Post
Sunday fire at Triumph Church in Vicksburg limited to women’s bathroom
A fire broke out inside Triumph Church on Sunday evening in a women’s bathroom. Vicksburg Warren E-911 was alerted by callers and a smoke alarm system of a structure fire at Triumph Church on Honeysuckle Lane at approximately 6:20 p.m. Fire units from Culkin and Bovina were dispatched to...
WLBT
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
wcbi.com
J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men were charged with one count of...
prentissheadlight.com
Downtown building on fire in Prentiss
Firefighters are currently battling a blaze on First Street in Prentiss right behind the Thrift Store and Je Loru’s. Please avoid the area.
Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WLBT
‘They weren’t lost’: Hinds election commissioner responds to accusations on precinct-counting delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a Hinds County election commissioner blamed another for delays in counting precincts on election night, the elected official targeted by those accusations calls them ‘false’ and the result of a ‘personal grudge’. District 2 Election Commissioner Toni Johnson took...
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season
The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg. Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings,...
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
