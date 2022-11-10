Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Boise Rescue Mission Begins ‘ Idaho Turkey Week’ In Nampa
This week kick's off the eleventh year of Miller's Mission broadcasting from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The 'turkey drive' benefits the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which feeds and houses the homeless and the poor working community in the Treasure Valley. The Mission funds their programs through local donations. They do not accept funds from any government agency.
A.C.H.D. current and priority projects
You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily for A.C.H.D. road crews.
Interfaith Sanctuary, Our Path Home provide additional shelter to homeless during winter
BOISE, Idaho — What do you do when there is not enough capacity in homeless shelters during the winter? As temperatures continue to drop, shelters and community organizations have been making plans to answer that question to help Boise's most vulnerable population. Our Path Home is a public-private collaboration...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
Must-see Adorable “She Shed” on Meridian’s Facebook Marketplace
Look at this adorable “she shed” on Facebook Marketplace. We’ve seen plenty of tiny homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace this year, but have you ever seen a shed that’s fully insulated, modernized, and designed specifically to be a place for business?. The pictures definitely make...
Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate
Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
uiargonaut.com
OPINION: Youth Salmon Protectors inspire change in Idaho
People may not like controversial protest tactics, but it is a way to bring change. This past Halloween, the Youth Salmon Protectors held a rally calling for attention towards the inaction of President Joe Biden in the fight to protect the Pacific Northwest’s salmon. This rally described Biden’s inaction as a “massacre,” continuing the group’s dedication to holding politicians accountable.
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, but result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
Fruitland Police searching home related to Michael Vaughan disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police have been outside a home in Fruitland on Saturday with a tractor, dumpster and other individuals based on a lead they got in relation to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old that went missing in July of 2021. Crime scene tape has blocked off...
PLANetizen
Bikelash in Boise
“Plans to add new bike lanes and streetscape near the Boise Co-Op and St. Joe’s School are getting a shakeup after a flood of opposition over the summer,” reports Margaret Carmel for Boise Dev. The Ada County Highway District Commission recently reviewed the latest revision of the proposed...
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged with failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy
(Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
eastidahonews.com
Fruitland Police search backyard in connection to disappearance of 5-year-old boy
FRUITLAND (KIVI) – Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday. An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing Street in Fruitland. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received...
