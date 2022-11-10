ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Rescue Mission Begins ‘ Idaho Turkey Week’ In Nampa

This week kick's off the eleventh year of Miller's Mission broadcasting from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The 'turkey drive' benefits the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which feeds and houses the homeless and the poor working community in the Treasure Valley. The Mission funds their programs through local donations. They do not accept funds from any government agency.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate

Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Youth Salmon Protectors inspire change in Idaho

People may not like controversial protest tactics, but it is a way to bring change. This past Halloween, the Youth Salmon Protectors held a rally calling for attention towards the inaction of President Joe Biden in the fight to protect the Pacific Northwest’s salmon. This rally described Biden’s inaction as a “massacre,” continuing the group’s dedication to holding politicians accountable.
IDAHO STATE
PLANetizen

Bikelash in Boise

“Plans to add new bike lanes and streetscape near the Boise Co-Op and St. Joe’s School are getting a shakeup after a flood of opposition over the summer,” reports Margaret Carmel for Boise Dev. The Ada County Highway District Commission recently reviewed the latest revision of the proposed...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman charged with failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy

(Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy