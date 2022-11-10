Read full article on original website
LINN VAN WINKLE
Linn Van Winkle, 80, of Independence, Missouri, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 on his family farm west of Slater. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church in Slater, followed by military honors at 3:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conservation in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
ADAM WILLIAMS
Adam C Williams, age 31, of Concordia, MO, passed away on November 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia. The family asks that instead of sending flowers that you would make memorials to Adam and Halli’s sons, Peter and Jack. Please make checks payable to Peter Williams, which will be deposited and used for he and Jack. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CHESTER TWITCHELL
Chester M. Twitchell, 84, of Boonville, passed away at his home on November 11, 2022. Chester was born in Glasgow, MO on December 30, 1937 a son of John Curtis and Mildred Marie (Desmond) Twitchell. On May 26, 1961 he married Alice Morgan in Poplar Bluff, MO. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. He was a 1956 graduate of Glasgow High School and had correspondence courses in Engineering with Devry Institute from 1968 to 1970 and became a Master Electrician through Thompson Education in 2005. Chester was employed with the City of Columbia as a Civil Engineer Aide for 22 years, retiring in 1983.Following retirement he kept busy with home remodeling, plumbing, and electrical jobs. He loved the outdoors, gospel music and most of all being with his family. He especially enjoyed collecting eagle memorabilia.
WALLACE W. THURMAN
Wallace W. Thurman, 96, formerly of Higginsville, died on November 8, 2022 in Lee’s Summit, MO. He was born February 22, 1926, in Louisville, KY, to Glaucus and Charity (Cain) Thurman. He served in the US Navy from February 1944-June 1946. He married Charlotte Krauss on June 13, 1953...
WALTER H. DITTMAR
Walter H. Dittmar, 87, of Fort Worth, Texas, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Slater, with Rev. Paul List and Terry Jordan officiating. Inurnment will be in Slater City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s local V.F.W. Post in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
Servers at St. Paul Luther Church
Julie Marriott, from left, Jeanette Palmer, Cindy Kresling, Barb Schnirch, and Villy Neuman helped prepare food and serve the crowd Sunday, Nov. 6 during a turkey dinner at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stover. (photo by Dorothy Anderson)
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING SECTION OF NORTH PARK AVENUE FOR MANHOLE REPAIR
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close North Park Avenue, north of the intersection with West Main Street to the Union Pacific active rail line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Work to repair a manhole in the roadway is scheduled to be undertaken. Travelers...
ERNEST FLOYD TEMPFEL
Ernest Floyd Tempfel, age 82, of Warsaw, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. Floyd was born August 29, 1940. in Boonville, MO, a son of Francis and Katie (Troupe) Tempfel, who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life,...
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTION TO SUBMIT GRANT TO REPLACE SIDEWALKS
The Sedalia City Council approved a resolution to authorize the submission of a grant application for the replacement of deteriorated sidewalks in North Central Sedalia during its meeting on Monday, November 7. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the grant the city is applying for is from the Missouri Department of...
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES DATE FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION
The Sedalia City Council approved the general election date for city officials during its meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022. According to City Administrator Kelvin Shaw, there will be council members from each of the four wards and an additional council member from ward three on the ballot. The council...
MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE CO0UNTY
A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Nobis, of Paris, failed to yield and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Mabel Collins of Marshall.
CERTIFICATION OF GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD IN SALINE COUNTY
Certification of the November 8, 2022 Saline County General Election is scheduled to be held at the Saline County Clerk’s office at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell commented on the process of the certification. Russell stated that specifics from the ballot will...
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of November 7th, Officers responded to the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard, for a theft report. When Officers arrived, contact was made with Jasmine Eagle. Information was collected, and a suspect is known at the time of the report.
