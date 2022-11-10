Chester M. Twitchell, 84, of Boonville, passed away at his home on November 11, 2022. Chester was born in Glasgow, MO on December 30, 1937 a son of John Curtis and Mildred Marie (Desmond) Twitchell. On May 26, 1961 he married Alice Morgan in Poplar Bluff, MO. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. He was a 1956 graduate of Glasgow High School and had correspondence courses in Engineering with Devry Institute from 1968 to 1970 and became a Master Electrician through Thompson Education in 2005. Chester was employed with the City of Columbia as a Civil Engineer Aide for 22 years, retiring in 1983.Following retirement he kept busy with home remodeling, plumbing, and electrical jobs. He loved the outdoors, gospel music and most of all being with his family. He especially enjoyed collecting eagle memorabilia.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO