Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
Major fashion retailer expanding into Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A major in-demand fashion retailer will be opening its doors in Visalia late next year. Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. has revealed plans on Thursday to open a Nordstrom Rack at the Sequoia Mall in the fall of 2023. The planned 29,000-square-foot store, to be located inside the mall...
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
Kearny Park Renaissance Faire returns
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kearny Park Renaissance Faire is celebrating its 24th anniversary. The Renaissance Faire is November 12 and 13 at Kearney Park in Fresno. This year, the event is celebrating Tudor Christmas in addition to traditional jousting, battle pageants, knights in shining armor, food, and fun. Park organizers say King Henry the […]
New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
New emergency medical service unit added in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Visalia Fire Department is getting a new emergency medical services unit. Squad 53 went into service Sunday. They aim to beef up response times to calls for help in the southern part of the city. The squad will work 6 days out of the...
Eagle Mountain Casino looking to add hundreds of employees for new location
The new location of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is nearing a grand opening date. The focus has been on hiring 500 additional staff members.
The Darling wakes to new management company
VISALIA – There’s a new manager in town, and they go by the name Charlestowne Hotels. At the start of November, The Darling Hotel gave the new company full reins of its hospitality operations. On Nov. 1, Charlestowne Hotels took over The Darling Hotel’s management operations, according to...
They see me rollin: A young boy is caught on video pulling up to store in toy hummer
VISALIA, Calif. — A Visalia man was casually going through his day when he spotted something you don't see every day: A young boy pulling up to the neighborhood store to buy stuff in a pink toy hummer. What surprised the man who captured it on video was that...
Dine and Dish: FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno
Everything from the meatballs to the pasta and the bread is made fresh daily at FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno.
Visalia wheels toward bike lane improvements
VISALIA – Opting to walk or bicycle instead of taking a drive is an efficient way to cut down on vehicle gas emission, and the city hopes to encourage eco-friendly alternatives amongst residents by making improvements to city bike lanes. The county center drive rehabilitation project would enhance existing...
Car stolen from parking lot with child still inside in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A car was stolen from a parking lot with a child still inside the vehicle Friday night in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department responded around 6:21 p.m. to Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center for reports of a stolen car. When officers arrived, they were...
Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair, hiring hundreds
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to fill hundreds of hospitality jobs on Thursday, November 17th. The casino is hosting a job fair in Porterville to fill numerous positions, over 100 of them immediately, and a few hundred more after the casino completes its relocation and expansion. Eagle Mountain Casino is looking […]
New African elephant joins the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new member has been added to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo family. According to the Zoo, a male African elephant named Mabu can now be seen walking on the savanna in African Adventure. “We are excited to have Mabu join our herd,” said Lyn Myers,...
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
Search is on after Visalia man steals car with baby inside
Visalia police are searching for the person who stole a car at Mary's vineyard shopping center with a baby inside, before running away.
