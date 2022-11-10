Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Turkeys for Troops this weekend in Clarksville, with 1,500 free turkeys going to military families | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now in its fifth year, Turkeys for Troops is back, providing 1,500 free turkeys to active-duty military, veterans and their families. This week, Sammy Stuard, president and CEO of F&M Bank, and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about this important Thanksgiving tradition and the difference it makes in our community.
clarksvillenow.com
Harry Steven Maki
Harry Steven Maki, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the...
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
clarksvillenow.com
Garland ‘Shorty’ Leroy Chrisp
Garland “Shorty” Chrisp, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Alive Hospice of Nashville. He is survived by his wife, Celestine Chrisp. Garland was born June 3, 1953, in South Boston, VA, to the late Joseph Chrisp and Christine McClent. He was retired from...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU to open psychiatric nurse practitioner clinic thanks to new grant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A few years ago, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences addressed an important mental health crisis within the local community. According to a report on mental health in America, Tennessee ranked 45th in the nation for providing access to mental health care, so the college opened the Psychological Science and Counseling Clinic in the former Wesley Foundation Building at 510 College St.
clarksvillenow.com
William (Bill) Douglas Lewis
William (Bill) Douglas Lewis, age 65, of Clarksville, TN, passed away November 12, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Bill was born December 22, 1956, in Ector County, Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Joan) Higgenbotham Green, uncle; Tom Higgenbotham; grandparents, Charles R. and Eva McGinn. Bill...
clarksvillenow.com
Harold Ray Baggett
Harold Ray Baggett (Tatie) age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Brookdale Memory Care Faculty. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Summers Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
clarksvillenow.com
Candy Brown
Sonja “Candy” Brown, 76, of Southside, TN passed away on November 12, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson with Rev. Mike Proctor. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
clarksvillenow.com
Appleton’s Harley Davidson supports USO with 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Appleton Harley-Davidson held its 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run on Saturday, supporting USO Fort Campbell/Nashville. The ride started at Star Spangled Brewery on Progress Drive and wrapped up at Appleton’s on the 41A Bypass. “The event is a toy drive for the USO...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: High-pay jobs, election results, honoring veterans and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with jobs paying almost $26 per hour: Japan’s leading manufacturer of mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces and marinades will bring about 85 jobs. READ MORE.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
clarksvillenow.com
Marion Bouie
Marion M. Bouie. 69, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 7, 2022. Viewing Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Foston Funeral Home. Interment Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. Marion was...
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
WKRN
Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved shootings in Nashville
This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours. News 2's Nikki McGee spoke with a man who trains law enforcement for these very incidents. Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved …. This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings...
clarksvillenow.com
Drop-off sites open in Clarksville for Operation Christmas Child
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back – to children in need around the world – through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies may...
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Comments / 0