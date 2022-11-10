ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Turkeys for Troops this weekend in Clarksville, with 1,500 free turkeys going to military families | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now in its fifth year, Turkeys for Troops is back, providing 1,500 free turkeys to active-duty military, veterans and their families. This week, Sammy Stuard, president and CEO of F&M Bank, and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about this important Thanksgiving tradition and the difference it makes in our community.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Harry Steven Maki

Harry Steven Maki, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student

Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Garland ‘Shorty’ Leroy Chrisp

Garland “Shorty” Chrisp, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Alive Hospice of Nashville. He is survived by his wife, Celestine Chrisp. Garland was born June 3, 1953, in South Boston, VA, to the late Joseph Chrisp and Christine McClent. He was retired from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to open psychiatric nurse practitioner clinic thanks to new grant

CLARKSVILLE, TN – A few years ago, the Austin Peay State University College of Behavioral and Health Sciences addressed an important mental health crisis within the local community. According to a report on mental health in America, Tennessee ranked 45th in the nation for providing access to mental health care, so the college opened the Psychological Science and Counseling Clinic in the former Wesley Foundation Building at 510 College St.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

William (Bill) Douglas Lewis

William (Bill) Douglas Lewis, age 65, of Clarksville, TN, passed away November 12, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Bill was born December 22, 1956, in Ector County, Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Joan) Higgenbotham Green, uncle; Tom Higgenbotham; grandparents, Charles R. and Eva McGinn. Bill...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Harold Ray Baggett

Harold Ray Baggett (Tatie) age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Brookdale Memory Care Faculty. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Summers Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Candy Brown

Sonja “Candy” Brown, 76, of Southside, TN passed away on November 12, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson with Rev. Mike Proctor. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
SOUTHSIDE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Marion Bouie

Marion M. Bouie. 69, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 7, 2022. Viewing Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Foston Funeral Home. Interment Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. Marion was...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved shootings in Nashville

This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours. News 2's Nikki McGee spoke with a man who trains law enforcement for these very incidents. Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved …. This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Drop-off sites open in Clarksville for Operation Christmas Child

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back – to children in need around the world – through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies may...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE

