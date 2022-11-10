Read full article on original website
WCVB
Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
WCVB
Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
WCVB
Made in Mass. ventilation products help keep costs down for homeowners
WAREHAM, Mass. — If you're a fan of keeping home cooling costs down, a Massachusetts home ventilation equipment manufacturer may be of interest. For more than 30 years, Tamarack Technologies in West Wareham has been building residential cooling systems that are smaller and less expensive than air conditioners. "So...
WCVB
Concord man faces charges after police say he stole Amazon truck, led them on chase through Hooksett, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after police said he stole an Amazon truck and led them on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Royea, 40, stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries on South Fruit Street in Concord. Police said they believe he is homeless and usually resides in Concord.
Dorchester woman facing firearm charges after traffic stop
BOSTON — A Dorchester woman is facing gun charges after police said they found a loaded 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat in her vehicle during a traffic stop. Angie Garcia, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. At about 9:16 p.m. Saturday,...
WCVB
Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
WCVB
Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
WCVB
Mansfield boy collects 2 tons of food, $4K in donations for Massachusetts pantries
MANSFIELD, Mass. — After he collected weeks' worth of food for his local food pantry in 2021, Belmond Schwartz said he wanted to do it "bigger and better" in a year's time. The 9-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, delivered on his promise in a big way, collecting 2 tons of food that will be going to food pantries in his hometown and the neighboring community of Easton as they prepare to feed people in need for Thanksgiving.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police give update on daytime shooting where multiple shell casings found
Fall River Police are investigating a daytime shooting that took place Friday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Locust Street and Linden Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Investigators were able to confirm that a shooting did in fact occur...
thepulseofnh.com
Standoff Leads To Arrests In Nashua
A 29-year-old city man was taken into custody yesterday after a three-hour standoff in Nashua. Police had gone to a residence on Mountain View Street to arrest Christopher Yniguez in connection with stolen guns. He’s charged with receiving stolen property; firearm, which is a felony. Three other people at the location were arrested on charges including violating terms of probation and failing to appear in court.
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
Massachusetts man sentenced for stealing $338K in VA, SSA benefits
The owner of an insurance company in Arlington was sentenced to prison for fraudulently receiving more than $380,000 in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
WCVB
Cambridge-based Darwin's coffee, sandwich shops closing after nearly 30 years
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four beloved, family-owned coffee and sandwich shops in Cambridge will be closing in the near future. Steven and Isabel Darwin, co-founders of Darwin's Ltd., announced they will be retiring from the business after three decades. The first of their shops to close will be the location...
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
2 arrested, 3 guns seized in Lincoln traffic stop
During a search of the vehicle, they seized three loaded handguns – one of which was an untraceable "ghost gun" – along with a stun gun and a hatchet, according to police.
whdh.com
Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
WCVB
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
WCVB
First snowfall map of season shows 1-3 inches for some in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A small section of Massachusetts could see up to 3 inches of snow Tuesday night, and several surrounding areas may get a coating of snow. The first snowfall map of the season shows the northwestern corner of Massachusetts receiving 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
