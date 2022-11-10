BEND, OREGON – Deschutes Brewery and Bendistillery’s Crater Lake Spirits today announced the exclusive release of a single barrel cask strength Black Butte Whiskey. A limited special edition true American malt whiskey distilled from the wash of Deschutes Brewery’s famed Black Butte Porter and aged in new char #4 American White Oak barrels. The resulting spirit is a 125.8-proof balanced, yet profoundly complex whiskey featuring strong notes of sweet dark caramel, warm bread, and intense vanilla. The rich ambered honey appearance is validated by surprisingly sweet and candied almond notes on the palate that evolves into a rich texture with new oak notes and molasses finish. Subtle cocoa and warming spices arise from the porter.

