Mississippi State

These Mississippi high school athletes signed during early signing period

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bobq_0j6VzXOO00

Here are the Mississippi high school athletes who signed with colleges during the November signing period.

This list will be updated.

Baseball

Otis Brooks, St. Patrick, East Mississippi Community College

Carter Cockrell, Simpson Academy, Pearl River Community College

Matthew Cochran, Jackson Prep, Meridian Community College

Cal Culpepper, Clarkdale, Southern Miss

Andrew Dinkelacker, Germantown, Holmes Community College

TJ Dunsford, East Central, Southern Miss

McCarthy English, Ocean Springs, Southern Miss

Jackson Evers, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ole Miss

Seth Farni, Saint Stanislaus, Ole Miss

Jabari Farr, Pontotoc, Holmes Community College

Lawson Gardner, Germantown, East Central Community College

Kaden Irving, Gautier, Ole Miss

Rett Johnson, East Union, South Alabama

Jacob Keys, Brandon, Southern Miss

Peyton Lacy, Pass Christian, Southern Miss

Hugh LeMasters, Saint Stanislaus, East Mississippi Community Central

Duncan Mathews, Jackson Prep, South Alabama

Hudson Mattox, Kirk Academy, Ole Miss

Ford McDaniel, Jackson Prep, Hinds Community College

Lawson Odom, West Jones, Southern Miss

Keilon Parnell, Pascagoula, Mississippi State

Garret Pound, Pontotoc, Jones College

Cooper Pratt, Magnolia Heights, Ole Miss

Rives Reynolds, Jackson Prep, Mississippi State

JP Robertson, Germantown, Pearl River Community College

Jonathan Rogers, Tupelo, Louisiana-Lafayette

Jacobia Smith, Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi Community College

Campbell Smithwick, Oxford, Ole Miss

Patrick Spencer, Washington School, Ole Miss

Kyle Stegall, Saint Stanislaus, Pearl River Community College

Everett Thompson, Lafayette, Hinds Community College

Kylan Washington, Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi Community College

Dylan Welter, Pass Christian, Millsaps College

Men's Basketball

Jacob Gazzo, Parklane Academy, Ole Miss

Josh Hubbard, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ole Miss

Women's Basketball

Madison Booker, Germantown, Texas

Women's Golf

Avery Weed, Ocean Springs, Mississippi State

Softball

Olivia Barnes, Simpson Academy, Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Hallie Burns, Booneville, Ole Miss

Megan Davidson, Madison St. Joe, Mississippi State

Kaitlyn Jones, Madison St. Joe, East Central Community College

Thenya Kennedy, Madison St. Joe, Northwest Mississippi Community College

Raylei McKinney, Jackson Prep, Southeastern University

Ma'Nia Womack, Hartfield Academy, Ole Miss

Women's Soccer

Lauren Baylor, Madison Central, Grambling State

Kelsey Clay, Jackson Prep, Mississippi State

Addison Comer, Jackson Academy, Georgia Southern

Evie Ewing, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ole Miss

Laylah Johnson, Gulfport, Southern Miss

Jessica Lawrence, Ocean Springs, Pearl River Community College

Olivia Tribolet, Madison Central, Holmes Community College

Volleyball

Brooke Bankston, Brandon, Louisiana Monroe

Kasey Canizaro, DeSoto Central, East Central Community College

Mary Grace Foster, Jackson Academy, Mississippi College

Brooke Gibson, Clarkdale, East Central Community College

Payton Hoffmayer, Ocean Springs, Pearl River Community College

Lakin Laurendine, Jackson Academy, Auburn

Sydney Mitchell, Gulfport, Southeastern Louisiana

Gwen Nguyen, Ocean Springs, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

Celestina Retumban, St. Andrews, McPherson College

Maggie Sewell, St. Andrews, Southern Miss

Sunni Sheppard, Brandon, Houston

Katie Brooke Smith, Clarkdale, East Central Community College

