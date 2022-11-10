These Mississippi high school athletes signed during early signing period
Here are the Mississippi high school athletes who signed with colleges during the November signing period.
This list will be updated.
Baseball
Otis Brooks, St. Patrick, East Mississippi Community College
Carter Cockrell, Simpson Academy, Pearl River Community College
Matthew Cochran, Jackson Prep, Meridian Community College
Cal Culpepper, Clarkdale, Southern Miss
Andrew Dinkelacker, Germantown, Holmes Community College
TJ Dunsford, East Central, Southern Miss
McCarthy English, Ocean Springs, Southern Miss
Jackson Evers, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ole Miss
Seth Farni, Saint Stanislaus, Ole Miss
Jabari Farr, Pontotoc, Holmes Community College
Lawson Gardner, Germantown, East Central Community College
Kaden Irving, Gautier, Ole Miss
Rett Johnson, East Union, South Alabama
Jacob Keys, Brandon, Southern Miss
Peyton Lacy, Pass Christian, Southern Miss
Hugh LeMasters, Saint Stanislaus, East Mississippi Community Central
Duncan Mathews, Jackson Prep, South Alabama
Hudson Mattox, Kirk Academy, Ole Miss
Ford McDaniel, Jackson Prep, Hinds Community College
Lawson Odom, West Jones, Southern Miss
Keilon Parnell, Pascagoula, Mississippi State
Garret Pound, Pontotoc, Jones College
Cooper Pratt, Magnolia Heights, Ole Miss
Rives Reynolds, Jackson Prep, Mississippi State
JP Robertson, Germantown, Pearl River Community College
Jonathan Rogers, Tupelo, Louisiana-Lafayette
Jacobia Smith, Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi Community College
Campbell Smithwick, Oxford, Ole Miss
Patrick Spencer, Washington School, Ole Miss
Kyle Stegall, Saint Stanislaus, Pearl River Community College
Everett Thompson, Lafayette, Hinds Community College
Kylan Washington, Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi Community College
Dylan Welter, Pass Christian, Millsaps College
MR. FOOTBALL MHSAA announces 2022 Mr. Football winners: Here's the full list
UPSET ALERT 6 Mississippi high school football playoff games we have on upset alert this week
Men's Basketball
Jacob Gazzo, Parklane Academy, Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ole Miss
Women's Basketball
Madison Booker, Germantown, Texas
Women's Golf
Avery Weed, Ocean Springs, Mississippi State
Softball
Olivia Barnes, Simpson Academy, Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Hallie Burns, Booneville, Ole Miss
Megan Davidson, Madison St. Joe, Mississippi State
Kaitlyn Jones, Madison St. Joe, East Central Community College
Thenya Kennedy, Madison St. Joe, Northwest Mississippi Community College
Raylei McKinney, Jackson Prep, Southeastern University
Ma'Nia Womack, Hartfield Academy, Ole Miss
SUPER 25 Mississippi high school football Super 25 rankings entering Nov. 11
MHSAA NEW CLASSIFICATIONS Mississippi high school football's biggest changes for 2023 with MHSAA classification set, 7th class added
Women's Soccer
Lauren Baylor, Madison Central, Grambling State
Kelsey Clay, Jackson Prep, Mississippi State
Addison Comer, Jackson Academy, Georgia Southern
Evie Ewing, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Ole Miss
Laylah Johnson, Gulfport, Southern Miss
Jessica Lawrence, Ocean Springs, Pearl River Community College
Olivia Tribolet, Madison Central, Holmes Community College
Volleyball
Brooke Bankston, Brandon, Louisiana Monroe
Kasey Canizaro, DeSoto Central, East Central Community College
Mary Grace Foster, Jackson Academy, Mississippi College
Brooke Gibson, Clarkdale, East Central Community College
Payton Hoffmayer, Ocean Springs, Pearl River Community College
Lakin Laurendine, Jackson Academy, Auburn
Sydney Mitchell, Gulfport, Southeastern Louisiana
Gwen Nguyen, Ocean Springs, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College
Celestina Retumban, St. Andrews, McPherson College
Maggie Sewell, St. Andrews, Southern Miss
Sunni Sheppard, Brandon, Houston
Katie Brooke Smith, Clarkdale, East Central Community College
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: These Mississippi high school athletes signed during early signing period
Comments / 0