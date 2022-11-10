Read full article on original website
PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results.
Immersion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Repurchases 7 percent of shares outstanding year to date. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Third Quarter Financial Summary:. Total revenues of $14.0 million, compared to $7.2 million in the third...
H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on November 11, 2022, to be paid to its stockholders. The Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock to be paid on December 9, 2022, for stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2022.
Ecovyst Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering of 17,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Repurchase of Common Stock
Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (the “Company”) today announced the upsize and pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by funds affiliated with CCMP Capital Advisors, LP (the “Selling Stockholders”). The size of the Offering increased from the previously announced 16,000,000 shares to an aggregate of 17,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $8.25 per share. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
TinyGemsBreaks – InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Releases Q1 2023 Financial Report, Corporate Update
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, has reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended Sept. 30, 2022. Highlights of the report included updates on the company’s pharmaceutical development programs, including INM-755 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (“EB”) and INM-088 for the treatment of glaucoma. According to the report, enrollment and patient treatment in the company’s phase 2 clinical trial for INM-755 should be complete by the end of the year while the company continues to conduct key preclinical work including toxicology and GLP studies in advance of human clinical trials for INM-088. InMed is advancing discovery work to identify an appropriate compound for its preclinical development program targeting treatment for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease.
GreenEnergyBreaks – Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (CIPI) Announces Record Revenue in Q3 2022, Provides Business Update
Correlate Infrastructure Partners (OTCQB: CIPI), a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America, has announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and year-to-date ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $2,312,577 in total revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $236,690 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The significant increase resulted from completion of construction milestones in contracted projects. “We continue to make smart choices to optimize our organic project delivery based on a dynamic 2022 regulatory and supply chain landscape. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted in late August provided new tax incentives that reduce costs for clients and/or elevate returns to investors; this led to larger contract sizes with redesigns to domestic content. While this meant delaying some project starts, it will be a big net gain, and will open new markets for us in 2023,” said Todd Michaels, chief executive officer of Correlate. “With this in mind, we have finalized our M&A plans through Q2 2023 and seek to close our first acquisition by year end.”
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region
WISeKey Expands its North American Team by Appointing Renae Rae as Director of Sales for the Region. Geneva, Switzerland – November 14, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Renae Rae as Director of Sales in North America, effective immediately. Ms. Rae will actively contribute to the expansion of WISeKey business in North America and she will be responsible for Sales Channel Distributors and Sales Representatives.
Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO) released its unaudited third-quarter results for 2022 on November 10, which reported mixed developments for the company. Although NIO recorded record-high vehicle deliveries and significant top-line revenue growth, its net loss swelled by 392.1% year over year (yoy) and 49.1% quarter...
TokensHype Develops a Crypto Security System
The TokensHype team is happy to announce the development of a crypto security system, named "SafeHype." Trying to strengthen the crypto ecosystem, TokensHype will be able to understand scam tokens in advance thanks to the artificial intelligence it has started to prepare. This will ensure that investors can keep their funds safe. The SafeHype feature will be launched and available to users in the first quarter of 2023.
Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Video game developer and publisher Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock got pummeled on its recent fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report. Losses were larger than expected with 70% attributed to the weakness in its mobile business and $50 million in FX headwinds as it collects 40% of net revenues overseas. This prompted the Company to lower expectations heading into a weak holiday shopping season as its CEO Strauss Zelnick unapologetically stated, “We call it like we see it…”. It’s important to note that Take-Two Interactive is comprised of many brand divisions each responsible for its slate of video game titles including Rockstar Games which handles the Grand Theft Auto series, Private Division, T2 Mobile Games, 2K which handles sports titles, and Zynga which is its acquired mobile subsidiary. It’s most popular brand is Rockstar Games who operates its most popular franchise in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series followed by its western-themed Red Dead Redemption series.
Home Care Services Market is Slated to Grow at a CAGR of 9% During 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
The home care services market is primarily facing the challenge of low availability of labor force. Majority of laborers are turning to industrial areas, wherein demand for workforce is ever-growing in tandem with better payroll. NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2022 / The global home care services market...
BEST Inc. Provides IPC 620 and IPC 610 Certification Training Courses
BEST Inc., an electronics and solder training company, provides IPC A-620 certification training services. Technicians require training programs to improve their skills and develop better methods of fixing electronic devices. BEST Inc. is a trusted electronics company providing PCB services, BGA reworks, solder training, and soldering tools. The electronics company has been providing standard electronic services for years, and it is dedicated to providing clients with reliable solutions for their electronic problems. Their employees are professional and well-trained IPC instructors who deliver quality services and train technicians of other electronic companies. They make use of cutting-edge equipment and tools in their operations, as they are committed to providing solution-focused services. Their certification courses include IPC-A-620-inspection of wire harness/cables, IPC A-600-inspection of rigid and flex bare board, IPC certification renewal, J-STD-001 certification – PCB assembly std, and IPC A-610 class – inspection of assembled PCBs.
