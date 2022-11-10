ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County asks people to stay away from the beach

Officials are asking for everyone’s help to spread this message: Stay away from the beach!. The coastline remains the most prominent safety threat to people in Volusia County. While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place. Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Unsafe’: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores

Video: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores On Friday, state inspectors are expected to continue assessing buildings in Volusia County that could be compromised following Tropical Storm Nicole. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Friday, state inspectors are...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials ask residents to stay off the beach

Though Tropical Storm Nicole has left the area, danger still lurks in Volusia County, said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Informations director, during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 10. "We ask you to remain cognizant of additional weather-related events that can transpire throughout the remainder of this afternoon and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Biz Buzz: Flip Flops Shops to hold grand opening in Ormond Beach

Flip Flop Shops — a family-owned business that carries flip-flops, water shoes, sunglasses, beach hats, bags, SPF shirts, accessories and more — is now open in the Granada Plaza at 177 East Granada Blvd. The grand opening, which is open to the public, will take place Saturday, Nov....
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials later said the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach

Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy