ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County asks people to stay away from the beach
Officials are asking for everyone’s help to spread this message: Stay away from the beach!. The coastline remains the most prominent safety threat to people in Volusia County. While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place. Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy.
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
‘Unsafe’: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores
Video: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores On Friday, state inspectors are expected to continue assessing buildings in Volusia County that could be compromised following Tropical Storm Nicole. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Friday, state inspectors are...
mynews13.com
Some Daytona Beach Shores buildings deemed safe, while many are still being evaluated after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach Shores structures have been deemed safe for residents to re-enter after Hurricane Nicole, while many buildings are still being evaluated. What You Need To Know. Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County. Some Daytona Beach...
click orlando
Nicole causes ‘unprecedented’ structural damage to 49 Volusia beachfront buildings
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Dozens of Volusia County beachfront buildings have been deemed unsafe and at risk for collapse because of Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials. Nicole’s enormous wind field battered the Volusia County coast overnight with strong sustained winds and gusts of 70 mph or more....
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
ormondbeachobserver.com
State Road A1A reopens following damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sections of state Road A1A will reopen after the Florida Department of Transportation made emergency repairs, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday. Hurricane Nicole damaged the highway by eroding part of the road. Now, motorists will be able to travel on it again in Flagler, St....
fox35orlando.com
ormondbeachobserver.com
Biz Buzz: Flip Flops Shops to hold grand opening in Ormond Beach
Flip Flop Shops — a family-owned business that carries flip-flops, water shoes, sunglasses, beach hats, bags, SPF shirts, accessories and more — is now open in the Granada Plaza at 177 East Granada Blvd. The grand opening, which is open to the public, will take place Saturday, Nov....
WESH
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials later said the...
flaglerlive.com
Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach
Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
WESH
Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.
Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
10NEWS
DeSantis visits Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where homes collapsed into the ocean during Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Nicole battered Florida's east coast last week, leaving communities devastated as homes and buildings collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis is working with state and local officials to create a response and recovery plan. The governor visited Volusia County on Friday where beachside...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
fox35orlando.com
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Part of A1A collapses in Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A part of State Road A1A is shut down in Flagler County after a section of the road collapsed. Flagler County officials said State Route A1A suffered “significant damage” in Flagler Beach from Tropical Storm Nicole. A1A was shut down Wednesday from South...
