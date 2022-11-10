ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's First Influenza Death of Season Reported in Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons in Idaho, the first influenza-related death had occurred in the first week of November. However, the date has ranged from late September to late December. Idaho averages 45 reported influenza-related deaths each year for the last five seasons, with most reported deaths among people over 65 years of age.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Fish & Game Commission to Visit Lewiston

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold a public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston on Monday. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
LEWISTON, ID
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

POCATELLO - Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho 90-Year-Old Celebrates Over 80 Years of Hunting

Hunting has no set expiration date — if you can shoulder a firearm, still see good enough to look down the sights and traverse a fair amount of open country, then your clock’s still ticking. If you’re 41 and fighting for a Super Bowl ring, you’re ancient. If you’re 41 and looking for that seven-point bull, well, you’re in your prime.
IDAHO STATE
Many of Idaho's wastewater plants violated their permits, but the reasons are complicated

In most every city and town in the U.S., billions of microscopic critters swim in a slurry of liquid household waste. As gross as it sounds, this is far from a nightmare. These bacteria and other organisms reside at sewage treatment plants, and they live for our waste, lovingly gobbling it up and breaking it down as part of the water cleaning process. Sewage treatment plants and the microscopic life that lives there are the tiny but mighty backstop preventing raw sewage from entering our rivers and waterways.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Hospitals Taking on More Babies, Toddlers With RSV

It only took a week for Idaho hospital officials to stop wondering when RSV would make its way here. Respiratory syncytial virus is very common, infecting most people by the time they reach kindergarten. For most children and adults, RSV causes mild illness. But it can become severe in babies and toddlers, whose smaller airways are more easily overcome by congestion and inflammation.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney Directs Attorneys Around the State to Oversee Election Complaints

BOISE – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday that multiple Assistant United States Attorneys from around Idaho have been appointed to lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. These AUSAs will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
IDAHO STATE
Election 2022: Idaho Results

BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment

LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
LEWISTON, ID
