Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
NWA News: Attendance For Hard Times 3, Billy Corgan Not at Show
– A new report has details on the attendance for NWA Hard Times 3. PWInsider reports that the show drew between 600 and 700 people in attendance for the PPV, which took place on Saturday. – Billy Corgan was not at the PPV or the subsequent TV taping due to...
411mania.com
Jay Lethal on Why Being in AEW Is a Godsend, How Long He Wants to Stay With Company
– During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed signing with AEW, the company buying ROH, and his belief in loyalty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on believing he’d still be in Impact Wrestling if he didn’t get fired: “If I...
411mania.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com
AEW Rampage Listed As Earlier Time Slot For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The reason for this appears to be two NHL...
411mania.com
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Steve Austin For Another Match
Steve Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania this year, and a new report says that WWE offered him another match. Fightful Select reports that the company made an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer for another match at some point since Triple H took over creative. It is not clear what event the the offer was for, though they presumed it was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins Appearance In New York, Rob Schamberger Paints Around Roman Reigns
– Seth Rollins is set for an appearance in New York later this week. PWInsider reports that Rollins will appear at The Palladium Times Square on Friday as part of The Michael Kaye Show’s 20th anniversary. – WWE artist-in-residence Rob Schamberger’s latest video is online, and you can check...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs....
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie. – The latest WWE...
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Names Her WarGames Dream Team
WWE is featuring two WarGames match at Survivor Series, and NXT star Roxanne Perez has named who her dream team for such a match would be. Perez was a guest on El Brunch de WWE last week and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):. On who her...
411mania.com
Sheamus on Finding the Drive to Train Again, How You Train Smarter When You Get Older
– Men’s Health recently interviewed WWE Supersar Sheamus, who discussed being burnt out by training and finding the drive to get back in the gym, along with how he trains smarter now that he’s older, and what he does to avoid his neck issues. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Josh Alexander On Why Breaking His Neck Was Beneficial For His Career
In an interview with Fightful, Josh Alexander recalled breaking his neck in 2015 and how it was ultimately beneficial for his career. At the time, he was forced to retire but eventually came back to be the Impact World Champion. Here are highlights:. On breaking his neck and stepping away...
411mania.com
Details On Rest of Tales From the Territories Season One Episodes
There are only four episodes left of the first season of VICE TV’s Tales from the Territories, which continues tomorrow. Here are episode descriptions for each:. November 15: “The Portland Wrestling territory was the premiere promotion of the Northwest, renowned for its extensive and loyal roster of eccentric talent and wild, eclectic storylines.”
411mania.com
Thunder Rosa Says She’s Able To Jog Again After Back Injury, Address Recent Rumors
In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Thunder Rosa addressed her physical health, as she’s been dealing with a back injury for months. She also spoke about rumors and gossip being spread about her online and why she doesn’t engage with it. Here are highlights:. On how...
