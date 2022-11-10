Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers in Week 11 versus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per head coach Steve Wilks. P.J. Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) not spotted on field for pre-game warmups
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was not seen on the field for pre-game warmups ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is officially active but was not on the field for pre-game warmups. He has yet to be seen on the field today, despite his active status. Case Keenum warmed up with Buffalo's wide receivers during pre-game.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Buffalo's' Josh Allen (elbow) 'in line to play' in Week 10's matchup versus Vikings
According to Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is "in line to play" in Week 10's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After Allen displayed an ability to grip a football and Matt Barkley was not activated off the Bills' practice squad, Buffalo's starting quarterback is reportedly on track to play in Week 10 per Rapoport.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) ruled out for Rams in Week 10; John Wolford to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle of the backups in Los Angeles on Sunday. Not only has Stafford been ruled out with a concussion, Kyler Murray is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it'll be John Wolford and Colt McCoy getting the nod under center for the two NFC West teams.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Favored 49ers Hold Serve at Home?
A west coast matchup will round out a wild Sunday of Week 10 NFL action. The San Francisco 49ers (4-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites. numberFire's nERD rankings pit the San Francisco 49ers 10th overall. The Los Angeles Chargers sit only 20th. Let's see if we...
Commanders hand Eagles first loss of season in wild NFC East upset
The Washington Commanders did what no team could in the first nine weeks of the NFL season, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Monday night.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
numberfire.com
Cardinals cutting Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals are releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin was reportedly as surprised as the rest of the fantasy community about the Cardinals' decision, which suggests he isn't facing any discipline for an off-field transgression. After the 23-year-old started in place of James Conner from Weeks 6-8, Benjamin only played one offensive snap on Sunday. Keaontay Ingram will presumably be Conner's primary backup moving forward, but he only played five snaps and touched the ball once.
numberfire.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) considered day-to-day for Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Jeudy suffered what is being described as a "minor" ankle injury on Sunday. If he winds up having to sit out Week 11 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos will turn to Kendall Hinton as their No. 2 receiver. "His ability to step up and step in today was amazing," Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said about Hinton after Sunday's game. "I have all the confidence in the world in him. He's a world-class athlete too."
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains day-to-day ahead of Week 11
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is still day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. What It Means:. Kingsbury reiterated that the team wants Murray to be fully healthy before they clear him to return to the...
numberfire.com
Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy dealing with 'mild' ankle injury
Further testing revealed that Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly dealing with a mild ankle injury, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. Jeudy missed the majority of the Broncos' Week 10 game after suffering what looked like an extremely painful ankle injury on his first target of the day, but for now it looks like the former first-round pick was able to avoid a season-ending injury. The full extent of the injury and his timetable for a return still remain to be determined, but Jeudy may be able to avoid a stint on the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (shoulder) will play in Houston's Monday night game
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (shoulder) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into tonight's game, but will suit up for Monday's tilt with the Clippers. The second-year guard is projected to score 28.2 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
