Further testing revealed that Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly dealing with a mild ankle injury, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. Jeudy missed the majority of the Broncos' Week 10 game after suffering what looked like an extremely painful ankle injury on his first target of the day, but for now it looks like the former first-round pick was able to avoid a season-ending injury. The full extent of the injury and his timetable for a return still remain to be determined, but Jeudy may be able to avoid a stint on the injured reserve.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO