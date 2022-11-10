Read full article on original website
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
Settlement conference for Willmar robbery suspect set for Monday
(Willmar MN-) A settlement conference takes place Monday for an 18-year-old Willmar man, charged with armed robbery. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft for allegedly robbing a business on South First Street at gunpoint September 4th. The settlement conference takes place at 9 a.m. Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court. Leach is currently free on $20,000 conditional bail.
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
Meat packing plant cleaning company accused of using child labor
(Undated) -- A child labor lawsuit against a cleaning subcontractor includes four Minnesota teens. Investigators say Packers Sanitation Services hired at least 31 children to work at JBS plants in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota, and Grand Island, Nebraska. They say the teens worked overnight shifts at the slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities, using caustic chemicals to clean heavy machinery. The U.S. Department of Labor has requested a temporary restraining order and injunction against PSSI while they continue their investigation.
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Two suspects arrested after shots fired in Willmar Saturday night
According to KWLM, Willmar Police say at around 11:12 p.m. they were called to a residence in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast after a report of shots fired. Two people had been shot: one had minor injuries and refused treatment. The other was treated at the St. Cloud Hospital and released.
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
Man pinned beneath vehicle in Stearns Co. crash dies
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township.Investigators on the scene said that the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was resting on its side in a ditch, and the driver was pinned underneath. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not believed to have been wearing a seat belt.On Monday, he was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany.Police say the section of road where the crash happened is between two sharp curves.The crash remains under investigation.
Ronald F. "Ron" Erickson
Ronald F. "Ron" Erickson, 89, of Willmar, died Saturday, November 12th at CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 23rd at Svea Lutheran Church in Svea. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167 will be in the church cemetery Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 22nd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday, November 23rd. www.hafh.org.
Nathan J. Nelson
Nathan J. Nelson, 40 of Belgrade, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home near Belgrade. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be 4-7 pm. Wednesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade.
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Douglas Pape
On November 10, 2022, Douglas Gene Pape, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer and other illnesses. Visitation for Doug will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. in the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the home of Aaron and Joleen Pape, 84494 - 150th St. Sacred Heart.
Yvonne Porter
Yvonne Porter, age 83, of Buffalo Lake, MN died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Glencoe. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with Pastor Brian Lauer officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at church on Saturday. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Willmar High School Aida cast members visit Q102
Wednesday morning, Laura McKenna and MaryElin Macht were excited to have three of the Willmar High School Aida cast members stop by to share about their upcoming performances. Your browser does not support the audio element. Aida photos from Willlmar High School Musical. You can purchase your online tickets through...
Debra Heiling Obit
Debra Heiling, age 71, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
