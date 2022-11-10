LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township.Investigators on the scene said that the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was resting on its side in a ditch, and the driver was pinned underneath. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not believed to have been wearing a seat belt.On Monday, he was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany.Police say the section of road where the crash happened is between two sharp curves.The crash remains under investigation.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO