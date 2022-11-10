Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Jorge Diaz-Graham
As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues down the line with one of the Spanish twins:. JORGE DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 6’11, 190 LBs. Position: Guard/Forward. Number: 31.
IUP Claims Top Seed in Super Region One, Earns Bye; Slippery Rock to Face No. 3 Assumption
After claiming the PSAC championship on Saturday, Indiana (Pa.) was slated as the top seed in Super Region One of the 28-team Division II playoff bracket, earning a first-round bye. IUP returns to postseason play for the first time since 2019 after a 9-1 season including a 24-21 victory over...
Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge
DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
Saunders: Brawl a Reminder of How Fun Good Basketball at the Pete Can Be, How Far Pitt Has to Go
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in a long time, the Petersen Events Center got loud on Friday night. The building wasn’t near full, with a paid attendance of just over 10,000. A solid quarter of those in attendance were cheering for the other Gold and Blue, as members of an invading West Virginia Mountaineers nation. But it was loud.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 14
Update (1:24 PM)- **Pitt football extends an offer today to 2024 athlete Josiah Mclaurin from North Carolina. Mclaurin (6’0”, 180-pounds) received the news from Andre Powell. This is big for Mclaurin because it’s his first Power 5 offer, with others from Florida A&M and Charlotte. Update (10:14...
Jahmil Perryman’s Option Attack Powering McKeesport to WPIAL Semifinal
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers arrived at Armstrong on Friday night expecting to play in a highly contested playoff matchup, but the game turned out to be quite lopsided. The Tigers dominated the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21, with the victory coming as a result of a great effort by Tiger’s quarterback Jahmil Perryman and a bit of outside luck. The Tigers defense had the weather on their side throughout the game which helped them shut down Armstrong’s high-powered passing attack that averaged over 40 points per game.
Duquesne Earns Decisive 96-71 Victory Over SCSU
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team led wire to wire as it returned to the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as 96-71 winners over South Carolina State Monday night. Duquesne (2-1) saw two scorers achieve double-figure point totals in Dae Dae Grant (14) and Tre Clark (13). Grant also had a team-high six assists and Clark was a perfect six-for-six from the field. Austin Rotroff set a career high with his 11 rebounds in the victory.
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup: IUP Takes Down Shepherd, Clinches 19th PSAC Title
For the first time since 2017, No. 19 Indiana (Pa.) claimed the PSAC title with a 24-21 victory over No. 3 Shepherd. IUP quarterback Mak Sexton continued his dominant season by throwing 169 yards and three touchdowns on his way to earning PSAC Championship MVP honors. Despite not getting into...
How Central Valley Turned a Tight Game into a Blowout in under 3 Minutes
CENTER TWP., Pa. — One thing that draws people to football more than any sport is the one-play, one-game nature. It is not best of three, five, or seven, and with an oddly shaped ball, one bounce can send a superior team into a spiral of disaster. Beyond that, as we get later into the year, the weather starts to have an impact.
Small College Preview: IUP, Shepherd Set for PSAC Championship Tilt
No. 19 Indiana (Pa.) hosts Shepherd for the PSAC Championship game at Miller Stadium on Saturday as the Crimson Hawks aim for their first title since 2017. IUP enters the game after finishing the regular season 8-1 with its lone loss coming against a much-improved Gannon team. The Crimson Hawks responded well last week with a 45-0 blanking over Clarion.
Saint Francis Dominates Duquesne, 51-14
Saint Francis blew out Duquesne, 51-14, on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field. The Dukes were just overmatched from the beginning, as Joe Mishler struggled immensely and the defense got torched by Saint Francis quarterback Cole Doyle, who threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns. With the loss, the Dukes dropped to 3-7 on the season and are 2-4 in conference play.
Duquesne Remains Undefeated, Beats Manhattan, 67-46
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team established its style of play early and often with a 67-46 victory over Manhattan Sunday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, improving to 3-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. “We’ll take a 21-point victory over a team coaches have picked to...
