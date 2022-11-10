ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series

PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Jorge Diaz-Graham

As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues down the line with one of the Spanish twins:. JORGE DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 6’11, 190 LBs. Position: Guard/Forward. Number: 31.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge

DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 14

Update (1:24 PM)- **Pitt football extends an offer today to 2024 athlete Josiah Mclaurin from North Carolina. Mclaurin (6’0”, 180-pounds) received the news from Andre Powell. This is big for Mclaurin because it’s his first Power 5 offer, with others from Florida A&M and Charlotte. Update (10:14...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Jahmil Perryman’s Option Attack Powering McKeesport to WPIAL Semifinal

KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers arrived at Armstrong on Friday night expecting to play in a highly contested playoff matchup, but the game turned out to be quite lopsided. The Tigers dominated the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21, with the victory coming as a result of a great effort by Tiger’s quarterback Jahmil Perryman and a bit of outside luck. The Tigers defense had the weather on their side throughout the game which helped them shut down Armstrong’s high-powered passing attack that averaged over 40 points per game.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Earns Decisive 96-71 Victory Over SCSU

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team led wire to wire as it returned to the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as 96-71 winners over South Carolina State Monday night. Duquesne (2-1) saw two scorers achieve double-figure point totals in Dae Dae Grant (14) and Tre Clark (13). Grant also had a team-high six assists and Clark was a perfect six-for-six from the field. Austin Rotroff set a career high with his 11 rebounds in the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

How Central Valley Turned a Tight Game into a Blowout in under 3 Minutes

CENTER TWP., Pa. — One thing that draws people to football more than any sport is the one-play, one-game nature. It is not best of three, five, or seven, and with an oddly shaped ball, one bounce can send a superior team into a spiral of disaster. Beyond that, as we get later into the year, the weather starts to have an impact.
UNIONTOWN, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Small College Preview: IUP, Shepherd Set for PSAC Championship Tilt

No. 19 Indiana (Pa.) hosts Shepherd for the PSAC Championship game at Miller Stadium on Saturday as the Crimson Hawks aim for their first title since 2017. IUP enters the game after finishing the regular season 8-1 with its lone loss coming against a much-improved Gannon team. The Crimson Hawks responded well last week with a 45-0 blanking over Clarion.
INDIANA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Saint Francis Dominates Duquesne, 51-14

Saint Francis blew out Duquesne, 51-14, on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field. The Dukes were just overmatched from the beginning, as Joe Mishler struggled immensely and the defense got torched by Saint Francis quarterback Cole Doyle, who threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns. With the loss, the Dukes dropped to 3-7 on the season and are 2-4 in conference play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Remains Undefeated, Beats Manhattan, 67-46

The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team established its style of play early and often with a 67-46 victory over Manhattan Sunday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, improving to 3-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 season. “We’ll take a 21-point victory over a team coaches have picked to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy