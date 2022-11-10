Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Insider Report: Recruiting, Jeff Scott and more
It's time for this week's edition of The Insider Report. We hope everyone had a great weekend. Update on the headlining visitor for Clemson-Louisville game The headliner among the (...)
South Carolina vs. Clemson Kickoff Time Announced
South Carolina knows the time of their final regular season game against the rival Clemson Tigers.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Looks like Swinney is pulling the okey-doke
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers' uniforms for today's game against Louisville at Death Valley. As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will (...)
Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Down a Starting Offensive Lineman; Updated Unavailability List
Not only will No. 10 Clemson miss Trenton Simpson against Louisville, but the Tigers will be without their starting offensive right guard. There a couple of others out as well.
Rece Davis on Clemson's 'big problems'
Rece Davis spoke about Clemson on ESPN's College GameDay show Saturday morning ahead of the Tigers' showdown against Louisville at Death Valley, where Dabo Swinney's team has won 38 straight games. (...)
Incredible moment as family surprised by return of their military father
There was an incredible moment after the first quarter of Saturday's Military Appreciation Day game at Death Valley, as a dad surprised his family as he comes home from serving overseas. Check out the special (...)
Look: Clemson Running Back's Hurdle En Route To Touchdown Going Viral
The hurdle is one of the most electrifying moves in football. And during Saturday's Clemson-Louisville game, Tigers running back Will Shipley used it to perfection. The star sophomore snapped off a huge run up the middle, capping it off with a crazy hurdle over a Louisville defender before running cleanly into the end zone.
thewoodrufftimes.com
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs
We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
FOX Carolina
Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
WYFF4.com
Remembering South Carolina firefighter killed in crash
ANDERSON, S.C. — Daniel Bagwell, 30, of Pelzer, was killed in a crash in October on Midway Road at Stevens Court. Over the weekend the community came out to support his family. Officials said Bagwell was an Anderson firefighter and also volunteered for West Pelzer Fire Department.
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
WYFF4.com
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you enjoy sushi, you probably already have your go-to sushi restaurant. (Video above: How to make sushi rice from Delish) But just in case you are looking for a spot to try out, Stacker has compiled 'the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Greenville' based on Tripadvisor ratings.
Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:47 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
Missing Gaffney man has been located
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has requested public assistance in locating a vulnerable man.
1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
