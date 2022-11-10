ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin.

Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

