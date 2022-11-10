Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO