Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Episcopal, SJA girls, Parkview boys take home cross country titles

NATCHITOCHES — St. Joseph’s Academy, Episcopal and Parkview Baptist proved it isn’t necessarily where you compete, but how you compete. The Episcopal girls and Parkview boys each brought home a Division III title, while Division I St. Joseph’s won for a seventh straight year to highlight the performances by Baton Rouge area teams at the LHSAA cross country meet held Monday at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track Complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory

ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe

Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the stars of the Night for Week 11 in area high school football

The Tigers’ rushing game just overwhelmed Vidalia. Savoy rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to push the Tigers into the regional round. The transformation of Davis from elite receiver to Mr. Everything for the Bulldogs continued Friday with 156 yards and 3 TDs rushing, three catches for 27 yards and 58 yards passing and another score.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.

Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Arkansas: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 6 7 0 — 13 Arkansas 3 0 0 7 — 10 ARKANSAS: Cam Little 28 field goal at 4:48. DRIVE: 10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Stephens' 14-yard punt return to the Arkansas 44 sets the Razorbacks up with good field position. On the first play, Malik Hornsby 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 45. Hornsby 14 run to the 30. Raheim Sanders 6 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 15. Hornsby 7 run to the 5. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais chips the ice off the LSU-Arkansas game

Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 16, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday

The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
BATON ROUGE, LA

