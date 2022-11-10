Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Get Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Episcopal, SJA girls, Parkview boys take home cross country titles
NATCHITOCHES — St. Joseph’s Academy, Episcopal and Parkview Baptist proved it isn’t necessarily where you compete, but how you compete. The Episcopal girls and Parkview boys each brought home a Division III title, while Division I St. Joseph’s won for a seventh straight year to highlight the performances by Baton Rouge area teams at the LHSAA cross country meet held Monday at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track Complex.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana cruise past first round, Slaughter Charter shut out by Cedar Creek
It was a weekend of ultimate highs and lows for local football teams. While East Feliciana dominated its way to the second round of this year’s playoffs, Slaughter Charter suffered a tough first round loss to Cedar Creek High School. Starting with East Feliciana, the Tigers cruised to an...
theadvocate.com
Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory
ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
theadvocate.com
North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge open postseason with dramatic road upsets
One of the first steps North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey took in the offseason when he decided to switch the Patriots from the spread offense to the Wing T was to call Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux for advice. Blakey isn't going to get any tips from Arceneaux this...
theadvocate.com
Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe
Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
theadvocate.com
Check out the stars of the Night for Week 11 in area high school football
The Tigers’ rushing game just overwhelmed Vidalia. Savoy rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to push the Tigers into the regional round. The transformation of Davis from elite receiver to Mr. Everything for the Bulldogs continued Friday with 156 yards and 3 TDs rushing, three catches for 27 yards and 58 yards passing and another score.
theadvocate.com
LSU comes on in second half; Adam Miller goes for 26 points in 61-52 win over Arkansas State
For the second time in four nights, the LSU basketball team wasn't as sharp and crisp as Matt McMahon would like his Tigers to be. LSU's first-year coach believes that will come in time, especially if Adam Miller has anything to do with it. For now, McMahon will take wins...
theadvocate.com
LSU overcame long odds to win SEC West; see how much a bet on the Tigers earned
When Brian Kelly took over as LSU football coach, the Tigers were a team in transition, and even after he upgraded the roster through the transfer portal, their odds to win an SEC championship were those of a long shot. Before the season started, Caesars Sportsbook gave LSU +2800 odds...
theadvocate.com
Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.
Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Georgia SEC Championship Game betting line is out: See who's favored
The SEC championship game is more than two weeks away, but the matchup is set between LSU and Georgia, as well as the betting line. Undefeated Georgia opens as the favorite, with the Bulldogs favored by 16 points over LSU at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com. The...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: It's tough to win in the SEC, but LSU finds a way and is now SEC West champ
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brian Kelly stood in a hushed LSU locker room here Saturday after his team beat Arkansas 13-10, scanned the faces of his players and waited. Unable to contain himself any longer, Kelly finally blurted out, “Great victory!” It was answered by a sudden, deafening cheer.
theadvocate.com
LSU vs. Arkansas: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 6 7 0 — 13 Arkansas 3 0 0 7 — 10 ARKANSAS: Cam Little 28 field goal at 4:48. DRIVE: 10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Stephens' 14-yard punt return to the Arkansas 44 sets the Razorbacks up with good field position. On the first play, Malik Hornsby 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 45. Hornsby 14 run to the 30. Raheim Sanders 6 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 15. Hornsby 7 run to the 5. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
theadvocate.com
Inside the rise of LSU freshman Harold Perkins, an 'anomaly' just getting started
Soon after national signing day, LSU’s incoming freshmen received workouts from the strength and conditioning staff for them to use until they arrived on campus. Harold Perkins started doing them at his high school, and after about a week, he needed to get timed on a drill designed to measure speed and agility.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais chips the ice off the LSU-Arkansas game
Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge athlete Mike Hollins injured in University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 football players
A Baton Rouge athlete and former University High football player was one of two people wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the university’s football team. Mike Hollins, a running back who was part of two state championship teams at U-High, was...
theadvocate.com
LSU football will be without one of its top receivers for the Arkansas game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas is out for LSU's game Saturday against Arkansas. Thomas, the team’s fifth-leading receiver, was not seen during warmups. A big target on the outside, he has caught 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns this season. LSU could only...
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 16, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
theadvocate.com
Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday
The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
theadvocate.com
St. Amant High senior killed in Gonzales shooting not part of feud that led to fatal gunplay
Gonzales police investigators believe a 17-year-old St. Amant High student fatally shot Friday night at a gas station parking lot was an uninvolved bystander caught up in a running feud between two groups of juveniles. Mekhi Darville was shot once shortly before 9:40 p.m. at the Fuel Smart gas station...
Comments / 0