Manchester United To Face Burnley In Carabao Cup 4th Round

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Manchester United have learned their fate for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their win against Aston Villa.

Manchester United will face in the next round of the Carabao Cup. United booked their place in the fourth round following their win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Goals on the night from Marcus Rashford , Bruno Fernandes , Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial secured the 4-2 win for United. They now go into the fourth round where they could draw some interesting opposition.

A number of Premier League giants were knocked out of the competition in the week and United could face an easier, in some ways, opposition. United will want to push on in the competition in their pursuit of a trophy.

A Carabao Cup run is known to be an idea that Erik Ten Hag would enjoy. He wants to win every game at United, the Dutchman has made it clear on a number of occasions.

The draw is being made following United’s win against Aston Villa. United will learn their opposition as well as the other sides left in the competition.

You can find the full draw for the Carabao Cup 4th round below.

  • Man City vs Liverpool
  • Man Utd vs Burnley
  • Newcastle vs Bournemouth
  • MK Dons vs Leicester
  • Charlton vs Brighton
  • Wolves vs Gillingham
  • Southampton vs Lincoln
  • Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest

