Steam Makes One of Its Most Controversial Games Just $0.99
One of the most controversial games of all time is currently $0.99 on Steam thanks to a new promotional sale. In the modern era, "controversial" games are far less common than they used to be for a variety of reasons. The primary reason though is that games themselves aren't as controversial as they used to be. Whether it's sexualized content in video games or violence in video games, society has shifted in its view on both. For example, if Postal 2 were released in 2022 it wouldn't be the mega-controversial release it was when it dropped in 2023.
Xbox Considering Adding Feature That Could Make Your Console Worse
Xbox is considering adding a feature that will make your Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles worse, but it's for a good reason. The speculation is based on a new questionnaire Microsoft has been circulating through the Xbox Insider Program. There's a wide range of topics covered in the survey, but the most interesting one is the mention of a feature, or more specifically, an option, for players to opt-in to reduce frame rates, resolution, and more in order to save energy.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to.
GameStop Finally Has Some Good PS5 News for PlayStation Fans
GameStop shared good news this week for PlayStation fans still looking for where to buy a PS5 in time for the holidays. While PS5 restocks are often sporadic and difficult to get in on, GameStop announced another of those this week by confirming that the PlayStation console will be back in stock in stores. These always have an implied "for a limited time" disclaimer attached to them since restocks go so quickly, but you've at least got a shot at getting one once more if you still need one or just want another.
PlayStation Patent Reveals Possible NFT and Blockchain Plans
While NFTs remain controversial among gamers, it seems PlayStation has been considering ways to integrate blockchain technology into its games. A newly published patent filed by the company shows that Sony is looking into ways for users to acquire unique digital assets that could be bought, traded, and used in other games. These assets could also be tracked by the company, with a goal to "expand the functionality of digital assets associated with video games."
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
Steam Is Down Right Now and Users are Getting Frustrated
It seems that Steam is down at the moment, leaving users unable to access their games. As of this writing, Valve has not addressed the issue, or revealed how long it might be before servers are back online. Understandably, this is quite frustrating, particularly for those that wanted to play something on their PC tonight. It remains to be seen how long this outage might last, but users have taken to social media to vent about the issue. It seems that users on Steam Deck are also having problems, so even those that bought the handheld are out of luck!
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
The Game Awards Reveals 2022 Nominees
In 2022, gamers were treated to a number of terrific titles on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. As has become a yearly tradition, The Game Awards will be honoring many of this year's very best in a presentation set to be held in December. While the winners won't be announced until the show streams on December 8th, Geoff Keighley has revealed this year's nominees. Unsurprisingly, games like God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 were nominated in multiple categories, and fans will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on each one of them.
PS Plus Subscribers Are Getting One of the Best Games of All Time Next Week
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Sets New Franchise Record
It looks like God of War Ragnarok is already a massive success for PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio. While reviews for the latest God of War installment previously suggested that the game could be a big winner for Sony, it seems like sales have also already been astronomically high. And although it will take a lot for Ragnarok to sell more than 2018's God of War, it's definitely setting a pace to do so.
Star Wars: Andor to Air on TV This Month
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is set to conclude after just two more episodes, and for those without a Disney+ subscription who are interested in seeing what makes the compelling series so exciting, the first two episodes of the series will be airing on multiple Disney-owned networks beginning on November 23rd. ABC, FX, and Freeform will all be broadcasting the first two episodes of the series on consecutive nights, while Hulu will also make those first two episodes available to stream during a limited timeframe. Check out the broadcast schedule below and watch the rest of Star Wars: Andor now streaming on Disney+.
God of War Ragnarok Writer Teases New Game
A former writer at Santa Monica Studios, and more notably a writer on God of War: Ragnarok, Aly Samson, has teased a new game. Unfortunately, it's not a new God of War game or anything from the team behind it. As noted, she's no longer with the PlayStation studio, but is rather working with Bandai Namco on an "unannounced and original IP." And this is all we know about the project. Samson provides a description of her duties at Bandai Namco, but none of it provides any insight into what this mystery game could be.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
Xbox Game Pass Finally Adding 2021's Most Controversial Game
What is arguably the most controversial game that launched in 2021 will finally be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Over the past few months, numerous titles that launched last year have slowly been coming to the Xbox subscription service. Some of these games in question have included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, and Deathloop, to name a few. And while most of these projects that came to Game Pass were quite well-received, this new addition might not be met with as much excitement.
Brand New 2022 Video Game Release Already Receives Massive Sale
A brand new video game that was released mere days ago has already received a substantial discount across multiple retailers. Since the end of October, many of the year's biggest releases have finally started hitting store shelves. Titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok are just a couple of the biggest games of the year that have been arriving in recent weeks to close out 2022. And while neither of these games have been marked down just yet, instead, the title in question that is now on sale is the latest in the Sonic the Hedgehog series.
