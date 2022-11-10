Read full article on original website
Xbox Considering Adding Feature That Could Make Your Console Worse
Xbox is considering adding a feature that will make your Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles worse, but it's for a good reason. The speculation is based on a new questionnaire Microsoft has been circulating through the Xbox Insider Program. There's a wide range of topics covered in the survey, but the most interesting one is the mention of a feature, or more specifically, an option, for players to opt-in to reduce frame rates, resolution, and more in order to save energy.
PlayStation Patent Reveals Possible NFT and Blockchain Plans
While NFTs remain controversial among gamers, it seems PlayStation has been considering ways to integrate blockchain technology into its games. A newly published patent filed by the company shows that Sony is looking into ways for users to acquire unique digital assets that could be bought, traded, and used in other games. These assets could also be tracked by the company, with a goal to "expand the functionality of digital assets associated with video games."
Animal Crossing and Other Big Nintendo Switch Games Get Strange New Updates
Nintendo Switch updates for Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, ARMS, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been released tonight. While patch notes have been released for all four of these games, Nintendo's website offers the exact same wording for all of them. According to the company, "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience." Given the age of ARMS, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Maker 2 in particular, most users probably wouldn't have expected to see any more updates, and there hasn't been any kind of chatter on social media about any problems. Once players have downloaded the latest updates, the games should run the following versions:
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
The Game Awards Reveals 2022 Nominees
In 2022, gamers were treated to a number of terrific titles on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. As has become a yearly tradition, The Game Awards will be honoring many of this year's very best in a presentation set to be held in December. While the winners won't be announced until the show streams on December 8th, Geoff Keighley has revealed this year's nominees. Unsurprisingly, games like God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 were nominated in multiple categories, and fans will have the opportunity to make their voices heard by voting on each one of them.
Brand New 2022 Video Game Release Already Receives Massive Sale
A brand new video game that was released mere days ago has already received a substantial discount across multiple retailers. Since the end of October, many of the year's biggest releases have finally started hitting store shelves. Titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok are just a couple of the biggest games of the year that have been arriving in recent weeks to close out 2022. And while neither of these games have been marked down just yet, instead, the title in question that is now on sale is the latest in the Sonic the Hedgehog series.
