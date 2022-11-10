Nintendo Switch updates for Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, ARMS, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been released tonight. While patch notes have been released for all four of these games, Nintendo's website offers the exact same wording for all of them. According to the company, "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience." Given the age of ARMS, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Maker 2 in particular, most users probably wouldn't have expected to see any more updates, and there hasn't been any kind of chatter on social media about any problems. Once players have downloaded the latest updates, the games should run the following versions:

1 HOUR AGO