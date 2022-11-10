Read full article on original website
Saturday Night Live Crowd Boos Michael Che's Weekend Update, but Fans Love It
Another episode of Saturday Night Live has come and gone, giving fans another instance of "Weekend Update," the lone constant on the ever-changing sketch comedy. Already in hot water due to the controversial hiring of Dave Chappelle as host, a few of Michael Che's jokes drew audible groans and boos from the live audience at 30 Rock's Studio 8H. Even so, it looks like most SNL watchers online loved the bit, particularly the introduction of a new mini-segment from newcomer Sarah Sherman.
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle's Monologue Disses Kanye, Kyrie Irving
When it was announced that Dave Chappelle would be returning to host Saturday Night Live for the third time, taking place once again after a crucial election in the United States, many assumed that the Emmy-winning comedian would get this slot and use it to roast the political situation that occurred, but Chappelle had other targets in mind, roasting Kanye West and Kyrie Irving after the pair made headlines individually for their antisemitic behavior and language. While Chappelle had no shortage of jokes about how the Grammy-winner and NBA star conducted themselves, naturally he brought his own twist to it too.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down Iconic Role That Made John Travolta a Star
Henry Winkler became a TV icon in the 1970s thanks to his role as Arthur Fonzarelli on Happy Days. The Fonz is one of the most beloved characters in TV history, and he will forever be tied to Winkler's legacy as an actor. As it turns out, Winkler almost played another iconic, leather jacket-wearing character in the 1970s. Henry Winkler was offered the role of Danny Zuko in Grease, the character that helped make John Travolta a household name.
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
Watch: Highlights From Former WWE Star's Boxing Debut
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was victorious in his pro boxing debut on Saturday night, defeating Boateng Prempeh with a second-round knockout at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Highlights from the fight have since made their way online, including one point where Fish hoisted his opponent off the ground and nearly delivered a suplex. Fish's other combat sports experience includes making his amateur kickboxing debut way back in January 2010.
AEW Star Hospitalized After Wrestling at Indy Event
AEW star Abadon was rushed to the hospital this past weekend after competing for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion on Staten Island, New York. "The Living Dead Girl" was in a match with Joey ace when they executed a hurricanrana but landed incorrectly, resulting in a match-stopping injury. PWInsider is now reporting they suffered a broken collarbone and it's unknown how long they'll be out of action.
Former Attitude Era Star is Open to WWE Return
WWE has welcomed a number of stars from yesteryear back into the fold on a limited appearance basis. WCW legend Goldberg has wrestled for WWE on numerous occasions since 2016, while Attitude Era pillars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have shown face sporadically in recent years. With part-timers becoming more of the norm in today's wrestling landscape, another former WWE titleholder has flirted with the idea of having one last run in the company where he made his name.
WWE Raw Star Addresses Why They've Been Missing From TV
Kevin Owens has not wrestled on WWE television since the Sept. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Owens isn't out with some sort of injury as he has wrestled eight matches on live events since then, including a win over Austin Theory on Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Owens grabbed a mic after the win and addressed his absence before saying everyone in the locker room should be ready for the beating he'll give them.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Important Advice She Got From Robert Downey Jr
Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before long at all, she'll get her own series on Disney+ in Ironheart, a show that will examine Williams' ascension to superhero status. Effectively taking over for Iron Man, Thorne has now revealed she got advice from Tony Stark himself before filming her series. According to the Marvel newcomer, Downey FaceTimed her when Wakanda Forever was nearly completed with principal photography.
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
Okoye Proves Her Dedication to Wakanda in Marvel's Black Panther Spinoff Finale (Exclusive)
Okoye is out to prove that Wakanda is not without its protectors in the final issue of the Black Panther spinoff. Wakanda is a five-issue limited series that puts the spotlight on different characters in the Black Panther franchise. Readers get to follow the adventures of characters like Shuri, M'Baku, and Killmonger, while also learning the Black Panther's history in "History of the Black Panthers" by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos. The fifth and final issue of the Wakanda anthology features an Okoye story, one of the many stars of the latest Marvel hit movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Returning WWE Star Accused of Stealing Another Wrestler's Look
Sarah Logan made her official return to WWE television on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, accompanying Erik and Ivar to the ring as they took out members of both Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma. Logan came out sporting a much more intimidating look, but fans were quick to point out that it looked incredibly similar to former Ring of Honor star Max the Impaler. Max has wrestled in a number of promotions since ROH initially shuttered, including The NWA, Impact Wrestling and GCW. They were on the NWA Hard Times 3 card on Saturday, beating Natalia Markova in a Casket Match.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Addresses Major Rick Prime Theory (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered with the introduction of a massive new villain to the series with Rick Prime, and the co-creator behind it all has addressed one of the major fan theories surrounding the villain's big debut! The newest season of the series kicked off with a bang with not only this new villain now in the mix, but Rick Prime's introduction also opened up a whole new world of potential questions and possibilities about where the show could go from this point on. Interestingly enough, it also changed how we look at our own main Rick Sanchez as a whole.
Migos' Quavo Honors Takeoff in Emotional Tribute, Recalls First Dream Was to be Tag Team Partners in WWE
Migos member Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball) was tragically killed in Texas on November 1st, and Quavo penned an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his late friend on Instagram. Quavo talks about growing up with Takeoff was always focused on the goal, whatever that goal may evolve to. He also talks about his love for music always being there, and early on in the tribute Quavo shares that their first dream was to be Tag Team partners in WWE, and that they had every action figure and imitated them too. Our hearts go out to all of Takeoff's family and friends at this time, and you can find an excerpt from Quavo's tribute below.
Former WWE Champion Injured, Ongoing Tournament Plans Changed
WWE's ongoing SmackDown World Cup tournament was initially announced to have former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio as one of the competitors. However, when the bracket was shown on last Friday's episode, the luchador legend had been swapped out with Mustafa Ali without any reason being given. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then cleared up the situation, stating Rey is out with an injury (believed to be either a foot or ankle issue) and should be out for a few weeks. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, something Mysterio recently failed to win when he came up short against "The Ring General."
Watch: Steve Austin Looks Ripped Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his surprise in-ring return in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One this past April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match in his first bout since WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Austin was asked weeks after that match if he'd be up for wrestling again at WrestleMania 39 next April, and "The Texas Rattlesnake" didn't shoot down the idea — "...Never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."
Harrison Ford Makes Yellowstone Debut in First Trailer for 1923
The Yellowstone universe is expanding later this year, and the franchise is adding Indiana Jones to its ranks. Harrison Ford stars in 1923, a new Yellowstone prequel series, alongside Helen Mirren. The screen icons play a pair of Duttons who oversaw the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s and the series follows the events of 1883. While the series debut is still a month or so away, Paramount showed fans the first footage from the series during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on Sunday night.
