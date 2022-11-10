Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: DJ Wagner commits to Wildcats, giving them No. 1 ranked class over Duke
Kentucky landed another huge commitment from the Class of 2023 on Monday, when five-star guard DJ Wagner committed to the Wildcats. Wagner is considered the No. 2 prospect in the class by 247Sports and is No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite. He chose Kentucky over Louisville and many others. With...
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Winthrop
Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game against Winthrop.
CBS Sports
Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays warm with power-play assist
Benn notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers. Benn's collected six goals and five helpers over his last six games, picking up the scoring pace greatly in November. The 33-year-old has 14 points (eight on the power play), 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests this season. As long as he's rolling, he needs to be on fantasy rosters, as he can add enough grit to supplement his surprising scoring numbers.
Thunder Push C’s to Brink, But Fall in Beantown
Thunder Push C's to Brink, But Fall in Beantown
CBS Sports
WATCH: LeBron James' sons Bronny, Bryce impress in high school dunk contest
Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of NBA superstar LeBron James, both starred in a recent dunk contest at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles, Calif. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, LeBron James and his wife Savannah sat courtside as their two sons showed off both their leaping and improvisational abilities during their school's "Midnight Madness" showcase.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out Monday
Thompson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles tendon injury management. Thompson hasn't played in the second half of back-to-back sets to begin the regular season, and he'll be sidelined Monday after he posted 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to Sacramento. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody are candidates to see increased playing time Monday.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
CBS Sports
Watch Texas Tech vs. Louisiana Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-0; Texas Tech 2-0 The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Monday. The Red Raiders have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. Texas Tech made easy work...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Duke Shelley: Has key pass breakup
Shelley played three snaps on defense in Sunday's win over Buffalo, but had a key pass breakup in the end zone on the final series in overtime. Shelly was pressed into action when Akayleb Evans left with a concussion. It's a side note to a wild game, but the little-used Shelley likely saved the game by breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Dawson Knox. He could have a larger role next week if Evans is out.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
CBS Sports
Lakers' preference is to see Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant play before making roster changes, per report
The 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers have been perpetual trade candidates since this offseason, but given all of the injuries they have dealt with thus far this season, a more immediate option would have always been a free-agent addition. The Lakers have worked out Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell during the season, but thus far, have signed no new players to their roster since opening night.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss
Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Rams' Kyren Williams: Three catches in season debut
Williams rushed once for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. Williams didn't accumulate any stats until the final drive of the game, and he only took the field for 16 offensive snaps. The rookie out of Notre Dame was able to showcase his pass-catching ability on the final drive with three receptions, and he recorded 39 total yards with his limited usage. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson combined for just 43 rushing yards on 12 attempts, and Henderson scored the only touchdown between the trio of running backs. The continued lackluster play of Akers and Henderson may provide Williams with more opportunities heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Saints, although it will be hard to trust any of the trio to have much of a fantasy impact with so many mouths to feed in the backfield.
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
Comments / 0