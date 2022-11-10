Williams rushed once for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. Williams didn't accumulate any stats until the final drive of the game, and he only took the field for 16 offensive snaps. The rookie out of Notre Dame was able to showcase his pass-catching ability on the final drive with three receptions, and he recorded 39 total yards with his limited usage. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson combined for just 43 rushing yards on 12 attempts, and Henderson scored the only touchdown between the trio of running backs. The continued lackluster play of Akers and Henderson may provide Williams with more opportunities heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Saints, although it will be hard to trust any of the trio to have much of a fantasy impact with so many mouths to feed in the backfield.

10 HOURS AGO