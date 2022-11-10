Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
wegotthiscovered.com
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
TVOvermind
The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases Their Take on Ty Lee
Avatar The Last Airbender recently made headlines thanks to the announcement that the animated movie would bring back Aang and the gang on the big screen, but the bending universe has another big project in the works thanks to Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of the original series. While the series has yet to reveal its release date, one of the stars, Momona Tamada, that will take part in this re-creation of Aang's journey talked about her upcoming role as Ty Lee.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
ComicBook
Smile Featurette Explores How the Chilling Opening Scene Came to Life (Exclusive)
Before audiences can fully get a grasp on the reality of the horror film Smile, the opening scene sets the stage for a disturbing descent into supernatural terror, thanks in large part to the performances of Sosie Bacon and Caitlin Stasey. Writer/director Parker Finn knew exactly what he was doing by enlisting the talents of Stasey, as she starred in his short film Laura Hasn't Slept, the storyline that inspired the feature-length Smile. A new featurette looks into how that opening sequence came together, which will be available on the film's home video release. Check out the featurette above before Smile lands on Digital HD on November 15th.
Disney Drops The First Trailer For Zootopia+
"Zootopia" showed that despite the increase in the volume of animated content coming from Disney over the last decade, the studio still puts its heart and soul into telling incredible stories. The movie takes place in a massive metropolis filled with a myriad of anthropomorphic animals and used this colorful pastiche to explore hard-hitting issues like discrimination, prejudice, and racism.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
Collider
David Harbour Talks 'Gran Turismo' Film Adaptation and Working with Director Neill Blomkamp
Video game adaptations seem to be shaking that stigma that has hung over them for the longest time with a continuous stream of great films and series like Netflix's critically acclaimed series like Castlevania and Arcane. Among the upcoming projects based on video games is Gran Turismo, a film based on the long-running racing series of the same name that is set to come out next year on August 11, 2023. Stranger Things star David Harbour is set to star in the film and Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to talk with him for Violent Night, where he spoke highly of working with the film's director, Neill Blomkamp.
GamesRadar
Studio Ghibli's Baby Yoda animated short premieres tomorrow
Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies has been revealed
How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order
Boo! The Conjuring was a horror hit in 2013, giving moviegoers a master class in suspense and terror. Directed by popular horror movie filmmaker James Wan, the flick created a whole new universe of interconnected horror films, including the Annabelle movies (a spin-off series set in the same world). Despite...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Cameron succinctly summarizes the plot of ‘Avatar 2’ in five simple words
Avatar: The Way of Water will be making its theatrical bow in a little over a month, with the next chapter of James Cameron’s darling sci-fi franchise set to capture our hearts again by way of Pandora’s stunning beauty and the Na’vi’s graceful charm. But, much...
