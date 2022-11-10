ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Sends Special Message to Superfan, Chargers Kicker Cameron Dicker on ‘SNF’

The Chargers may have lost to the 49ers during “Sunday Night Football,” but that didn’t keep kicker Cameron Dicker from walking away with his own “W.” During the broadcast, country music superstar Carrie Underwood delivered a personal message to the 22-year-old, who was planning to go to her concert in Texas but later learned he was signing with Los Angeles and couldn’t go to the show.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Nebraska Player Takes Brutal Hit Below the Belt Attempting to Hurdle Michigan Defender

For those of you who enjoy a physical brand of football, may I present to you a Big Ten Saturday featuring No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and Nebraska (3-6)? Or how about an inadvertent hit below the belt? Does that do it for you? Well, that’s exactly what we got in this one — at the expense of Nebraska receiver Alante Brown. The sophomore, standing in at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, tried to get big and hurdle senior Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks

The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 After Week 11

Following a wild Week 10 that saw several College Football Playoff contenders dispatched, Week 11 mostly maintained the status quo. Aside from No. 6 Oregon falling to No. 25 Washington, every top-10 team picked up a victory on Friday or Saturday. The premier candidates for the top spot, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, all won in convincing fashion.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
COLUMBUS, OH
