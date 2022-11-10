Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Pat McAfee Savagely Trolls Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Over Jeff Saturday Comments
Mess with the bull and you’ll get the horns. NFL translation? Put the Indianapolis Colts and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday on blast, Pat McAfee is going to have some fun at your expense. Bill Cowher found that out the hard way. Prior to Week 10 action in...
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable. Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently,...
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Carrie Underwood Sends Special Message to Superfan, Chargers Kicker Cameron Dicker on ‘SNF’
The Chargers may have lost to the 49ers during “Sunday Night Football,” but that didn’t keep kicker Cameron Dicker from walking away with his own “W.” During the broadcast, country music superstar Carrie Underwood delivered a personal message to the 22-year-old, who was planning to go to her concert in Texas but later learned he was signing with Los Angeles and couldn’t go to the show.
Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy Rank and File contenders after Week 11
The Heisman Trophy is set to be awarded 27 days from now, and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum ranked his top contenders for the most prestigious award in college football in his usual Rank and File format. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Hendon Hooker,. Stetson Bennett, Georgia. File – Drake Maye,...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
WATCH: Nebraska Player Takes Brutal Hit Below the Belt Attempting to Hurdle Michigan Defender
For those of you who enjoy a physical brand of football, may I present to you a Big Ten Saturday featuring No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and Nebraska (3-6)? Or how about an inadvertent hit below the belt? Does that do it for you? Well, that’s exactly what we got in this one — at the expense of Nebraska receiver Alante Brown. The sophomore, standing in at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, tried to get big and hurdle senior Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil.
Jeff Saturday’s Hilarious Tweet About Raiders Resurfaces, Goes Viral After Colts’ Win
A tweet Jeff Saturday sent out a few weeks ago was going to resurface one way or another. With the Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach making his debut on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders — a team a critiqued pretty harshly in late October — NFL fans were waiting to bring the post it back.
ESPN Releases Its New College Football Playoff Picks
The new College Football Playoff staff picks are in from ESPN's experts. Week 11 of the 2022 college football season didn't feature too many crazy results, though the country's top teams appeared to hold firm in their playoff hopes.. ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the...
Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 After Week 11
Following a wild Week 10 that saw several College Football Playoff contenders dispatched, Week 11 mostly maintained the status quo. Aside from No. 6 Oregon falling to No. 25 Washington, every top-10 team picked up a victory on Friday or Saturday. The premier candidates for the top spot, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, all won in convincing fashion.
Derek Carr Fights Off Tears in Post-Game Presser After Raiders Loss to Colts
Derek Carr’s emotions got the best of him on Sunday evening. After another loss, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback fought back tears while speaking with reporters in the post-game press conference. The Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s NFL debut as the interim head coach of Indianapolis....
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
NFL Fans Can’t Believe Crazy Eagles Stat During Commanders Monday Night Football Game
While many thought that Monday Night Football would be boring, the Eagles and Commanders have… The post NFL Fans Can’t Believe Crazy Eagles Stat During Commanders Monday Night Football Game appeared first on Outsider.
Philadelphia Eagles Fans Worried At Halftime During MNF As Commanders Lead
Uh-oh. The upset alarm is officially sounding off on Monday Night Football as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are trailing at halftime. That has a lot of fans nervous. With an NFL best 8-0 record, the Eagles found the offense of the Washington Commanders, yes the Commanders, to be a bit too much in the first half. They had a 20-14 lead.
Look: Former Michigan Star Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit
Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards appears to have had enough of members of the national sports media discrediting last year's win over Ohio State. Taking to Twitter, Edwards voiced his frustration with "College GameDay's" Kirk Herbstreit in particular. Saying the OSU alum's claims about the weather were simply false. "Lol...
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Fans
Alabama got a much-needed win on Saturday night against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide traveled to Oxford and improved to 8-2 when they took down the Rebels 30-24. They overcame a 10-point deficit and thus kept their faint College Football Playoff berth alive. That said, they were eliminated from the...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Bengals are a 4.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bengals are -210 on the moneyline in the game. The Steelers are +180. The over/under for the game is set at...
