Remembering Ed Bradley | 60 Minutes Archive
CBS News' Ed Bradley, a giant of journalism who inspired a generation of reporters, died 16 years ago today.
CBS News
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' star and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at age 89
NEW YORK (AP/CBS) -- John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
Musk fires outsourced content moderators who track abuse on Twitter
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is further reducing the number of workers who battle misinformation on the social media platform, with moderators who work on contract for the company learning over the weekend that they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily...
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand in the downtown Los Angeles...
Singer Roberta Flack has ALS and can no longer sing, rep confirms
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease "has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak," Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. "But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."
Patti Smith shares some of her treasured possessions with Anthony Mason
Patti Smith shares some of her treasured and nostalgic possessions with CBS News' Anthony Mason as they discuss her new book of photographs.
CBS News
