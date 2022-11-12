ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football picks: Week 11 score predictions for biggest games

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WO11D_0j6Vy7sc00

Now almost halfway through November, the end of the regular season is in sight and most of the contenders have situated themselves in position to make a run at the College Football Playoff. But there's still a ton to play for.

Ohio State and Michigan both remain undefeated and appear to be on course to stay that way when they meet in The Game in a few weeks, while Georgia dominated then-No. 1 Tennessee at home to put itself firmly into contention.

TCU goes on the road with one big injury issue against a resurgent Big 12 rival in a game that should help decide that league's title favorite.

And LSU, fresh off its statement wins against Ole Miss and Alabama, moved into pole position in the SEC West ahead of a vital road trip to stay there and move closer to clinching a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

What can we expect on Saturday? College Football HQ makes its picks for this weekend's top games.

College football picks: Week 11 score predictions for biggest games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GLji_0j6Vy7sc00
Week 11 college football picks

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff

Colorado at No. 8 USC. Jordan Addison should be back on the field to help this offense keep its usual pace, but the Trojans defense has left much to be desired in these conference games up to now. College Football HQ pick: USC 45, Colorado 16

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes' ferocious offense wants to get back on track after an iffy showing at Northwestern that they hope was caused by the weather and not the team's injury bug finally catching up to it. College Football HQ pick: Ohio State 45, Indiana 7

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee. Fresh off the Georgia loss, the Vols want to make a statement that their offense hasn't lost its punch, with a spot in the College Football Playoff very much still on the table. College Football HQ pick: Tennessee 47, Missouri 17

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas. Brian Kelly's team needs to be conscious of this obvious trap situation coming off the huge win over Alabama, and it has the pieces to test the Hogs secondary, but Arkansas can retaliate with a powerful rushing attack led by Raheim Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson. College Football HQ pick: LSU 30, Arkansas 26

No. 20 Notre Dame at Navy. On the books this should be an easy win, but the Irish have led a double life in Marcus Freeman's first season, under-performing in games it should dominate, and coming to life against quality teams, beating the ACC's top acts in Clemson, UNC, and Syracuse. College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame 29, Navy 13

Oklahoma at West Virginia. Dillon Gabriel is second in the Big 12 with 16 TD passes and should find a few lanes against a Mountaineer secondary that lets a lot go by and is dealing with injuries. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma 36, West Virginia 29

Afternoon college football picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvShG_0j6Vy7sc00

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan. The Cornhuskers won't have quarterback Casey Thompson with an injury and haven't defeated a top-5 opponent since 2001, while Michigan has its sights on the playoff behind a powerful run game and an elite defensive output. College Football HQ pick: Michigan 39, Nebraska 7

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss. Alabama's problems are well known to everybody by now — the secondary issues, the receivers, and the pass protection — but the Tide can still play strong up front, where it matches well against the Rebs' strong rushing attack. Stop that and force Jaxson Dart to throw the ball, and Bama wins. College Football HQ pick: Alabama 36, Ole Miss 30

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson. Will Shipley needs to get moving in order for Clemson's offense to have any effect against a Cardinal defense that had eight takeaways against a good Wake team. College Football HQ pick: Clemson 29, Louisville 20

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State. The Nittany Lions have taken six of eight in this series since the Terps joined the Big Ten, averaging 44 points per game in the wins, and are trying to get to a decent New Year's bowl. College Football HQ pick: Penn State 33, Maryland 20

Boston College at No. 16 NC State. Devin Leary's absence hasn't helped this offense, but it's holding things down while the Wolfpack defense plays well, especially at home. College Football HQ pick: NC State 31, BC 13

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane. First place in the AAC is on the line between two evenly matched teams, but the Knights could have the edge defensively, where they rank second in the AAC in scoring defense and 3rd in total defense. College Football HQ pick: UCF 27, Tulane 23

Primetime college football picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnjnB_0j6Vy7sc00

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State. Will Rogers leads the SEC's No. 2 passing attack and is the league's top quarterback, and his receivers are good after the catch, but they haven't lined up against a unit as determined and physical as Georgia's yet. College Football HQ pick: Georgia 36, Mississippi State 20

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon. Michael Penix is the nation's top passer with over 3,000 yards passing and 23 touchdowns, but is running into a determined Duck team that's over 40 points each week in 8 straight wins. College Football HQ pick: Oregon 40, Washington 29

No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor. Baylor can run the ball and force turnovers on defense while K-State has struggled stopping the run at times this year. College Football HQ pick: Baylor 34, Kansas State 30

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas. There's a question if TCU receiver Quentin Johnston is back from the ankle injury, but Max Duggan has other options to test a Longhorns secondary that has struggled. College Football HQ pick: TCU 37, Texas 30

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest. The books like the Deacons by a field goal, and this game has been close the last two years, both shootouts. Sam Hartman has been less protective with the ball, while Drake Maye has a 10-0 TD-INT ratio the last three games. College Football HQ pick: North Carolina 39, Wake Forest 36

