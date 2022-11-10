ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

claremont-courier.com

Ontario show band to pay tribute to veterans in free concert

The Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band and the Bescoby family present “Giving Thanks To Our Veterans,” a free community concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 14 in the Gardiner W. Spring Auditorium on the campus of Chaffey High School, 1250 N. Euclid Ave., Ontario. Vocalist Brian Detwiler is...
ONTARIO, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

Michaels: Permanently Closed

The Michaels in Aliso Viejo has just closed down after being a staple in the town for many years. The store fulfilled the needs of many artistic students, and its closure marks a sad moment in the history of Aliso Viejo. The question that is asked now is, “What will come next?”
ALISO VIEJO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trio of Documented Gang Members Post Bail After `Ghost Gun’ Arrest

(CNS) – A Coachella man and two teens were released from jail Thursday after posting bail for alleged firearms charges. Juan Armando Hernandez, 20, and 18-year-olds Rafael Gudino Casillas and Julian Andrew Martinez were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. All three suspects are Coachella residents and documented street gang members.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

Man says he was injured by deputies as he was trying to get away from dangerous pursuit

A bystander trying to get away from the end of a dangerous pursuit was reportedly injured and detained by deputies for refusing to get out of the line of fire. The victim Adrian Cruz was sitting at a Hacienda Heights stoplight when the suspect drove down Gale Avenue and south Hacienda Boulevard. The driver of the stolen truck bumped Cruz's sedan before a law enforcement cruiser rammed the stolen vehicle further into Cruz's car. Cruz exited his car and walked around before going back into the driver's side door. Deputies proceeded to swarm him, take him to the ground and detain him. "One of...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA

