Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms

Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
SpaceX successfully launches more Intelsat satellites from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX started off Saturday with the successful launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:06 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. "Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

