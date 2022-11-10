Read full article on original website
Police investigating deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach police detectives are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man in his 20s on Monday afternoon. It happened in broad daylight in a neighborhood near the intersection of W. International Speedway and S. Nova Road.
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
Did you hear it? Central Florida residents are reporting that some very loud, mysterious booms were heard early Saturday morning – and many believe they were sonic booms. This video is from Mathew H. in Orlando.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
Orlando's beloved Lake Eola swans receive annual check-up
It's that time again: Orlando's Lake Eola swans are being rounded up to get their annual exams. FOX 35's Matt Trezza got up close with one of the swans named Will.
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
Grandfather of victim in Jones High shooting wants added security at football games
Orlando Police continue to investigate the shooting death of one person. Two others were injured after a football game at Jones High. One of the victim's grandfather is a well known pastor in Orlando.
Orange County Mayor Demings speaks on annual holiday toy drive
Mayor Demings explains how you can help spread holiday cheer to local families this year. The 2022 Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive kicks off Nov. 14 and will run through Dec. 12.
SpaceX successfully launches more Intelsat satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX started off Saturday with the successful launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:06 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. "Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy...
