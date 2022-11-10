Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABC6.com
Mayors Elorza, Tavares and Paolino offer education policy suggestions for Mayor-elect Smiley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, alongside former Mayors Angel Tavares, and Joseph Paolino, offered education policy suggestions on Monday for Mayor-elect Brett Smiley to think about once his term starts. There were four main recommendations from the mayors, which were to address the management structure, invest...
ABC6.com
Man recovering after being stabbed in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 31-year-old man is now recovering after being stabbed Friday night. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Hope Street. Fall River Police said when they arrived, the victim was found with a stab wound in his back. The unnamed...
ABC6.com
Judge to make decision in trial of Providence officer accused of assaulting woman at abortion rally
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A judge is expected to make a decision this week in the trial of a suspended Providence police officer accused of assault a woman during an abortion rally over the summer. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched state Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke...
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
ABC6.com
3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
ABC6.com
Crews working to repair water main break in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Mansfield Water Division is currently working on an emergency water main break on Gilbert Street. Water service will be shut off for up to six hours from 298 Gilbert St. to 399 Gilbert St. No further information was immediately released.
