ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man recovering after being stabbed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 31-year-old man is now recovering after being stabbed Friday night. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Hope Street. Fall River Police said when they arrived, the victim was found with a stab wound in his back. The unnamed...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada

Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
TEWKSBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Crews working to repair water main break in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Mansfield Water Division is currently working on an emergency water main break on Gilbert Street. Water service will be shut off for up to six hours from 298 Gilbert St. to 399 Gilbert St. No further information was immediately released.
MANSFIELD, MA

