Boy Scout Troops collect donations
Toronto, OH — The Boy Scout Troop 41 and Cub Scout Pack 41 had their annual scouting for food drive in Toronto. The scouts went door to door picking up canned food items left out on porches across the community. The items were delivered the helping hands-- a local food bank, in Toronto.
Follansbee honors DeStefano with bench
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The City of Follansbee recognized longtime city manager John DeStefano on Monday with a brand-new bench placed in his honor outside of Follansbee City Hall. DeStefano passed away in January 2021 after a bout with COVID-19. He was born and raised in the city and served...
Local therapist's counseling service aims at lifting up youngsters
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A new business aimed at assisting children in the area has opened in Ohio County. Nurturing Youth Counseling is a private practice that saw a need for uplifting children’s emotional and social development and aims to help. Child therapist Collette Honsowetz is working to...
Drug bust leads to arrest of four in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were arrested, and narcotics were seized after the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township last week. Detectives seized cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana and more than 1,000 multi-colored pills suspected to be MDMA along with cash, scales and other...
Search begins after WVU, athletics director Lyons part ways
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University has parted ways with Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons. President Gordon Gee plans to move swiftly to name a new athletic director and in the short-term has appointed Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, as the interim director of athletics.
Pro-bowler wins tournament in Barnesville
Barnesville, OH — Chesnut Lanes' 2-day scratch tournament wrapped up in Barnesville. The tournament invited bowlers from all over the tri-state area to come compete in the tournament. Owner A.J. Corder reopened the family business bowling alley a few months ago after a fire destroyed the business in November...
