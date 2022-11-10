ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Two years after voters approved Project Connect, here's where it stands

AUSTIN, Texas — Two years after Austin voters approved Project Connect, a multibillion-dollar overhaul of the city’s transit system, local officials say the program is on track. “We’ve had some early successes only two years in, but there’s lots of work ahead, no doubt about it,” Greg Canally,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead after vehicle pin-in on US 183 early Monday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South US 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto Has Heart: KVUE Cares holds mobile blood drive Thursday

HUTTO, Texas — The need for blood donations is on the rise across Central Texas as the holiday season closes in. One nonprofit organization, We Are Blood (WRB), is in need of donations to provide blood to hospitals and medical facilities across Central Texas. Organizers stated that they need at least 200 donors a day in order to meet the need of patients.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

Three killed, one injured in crash on SH 21 in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Three people were killed and one was injured after a crash in Bastrop County on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway. According to the Texas DPS, a Ford van towing a homemade trailer was traveling southwest on SH 21 as it attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, a truck tractor was traveling northeast.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 1 critical after US 290 crash in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash in northeast Austin on Sunday evening. The incident happened in the 9300 block of the East US 290 eastbound service road, Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 7 p.m. ATCEMS said the crash involved people ejected from their vehicles.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Strong cold front bringing isolated severe storms, chilly temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas - The wait is almost over for the strongest cold front of the season to make an appearance in Austin and Central Texas. Winds of change today behind the cold front ushering in Winter-like chill. Don't leave home without a jacket and umbrella. Rain chances increasing and the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

