WTOV 9
Local therapist's counseling service aims at lifting up youngsters
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A new business aimed at assisting children in the area has opened in Ohio County. Nurturing Youth Counseling is a private practice that saw a need for uplifting children’s emotional and social development and aims to help. Child therapist Collette Honsowetz is working to...
WTOV 9
Follansbee honors DeStefano with bench
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The City of Follansbee recognized longtime city manager John DeStefano on Monday with a brand-new bench placed in his honor outside of Follansbee City Hall. DeStefano passed away in January 2021 after a bout with COVID-19. He was born and raised in the city and served...
WTOV 9
'Honor our Heroes' service held at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple
Wheeling, W.Va — The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling held their annual 'Honor our Heroes' Sunday and invited local veterans and first responders. "We want to honor them while they can hear it, let them know we appreciate what they've done. We're honoring our first responders. We're honoring police department, sheriffs, firemen, dispatchers and of course our veterans," said Bishop Darrell Cummings,
WTOV 9
John Marshall High School hosts blood drive during critical time of year - the holidays
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The nation’s blood supplies took a major hit during the pandemic. What's worse, often successful drives in schools were all but taken away as an option. The comeback was on in full force on Monday at John Marshall High School. "We get 25 percent...
WTOV 9
Drug bust leads to arrest of four in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were arrested, and narcotics were seized after the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant in Richland Township last week. Detectives seized cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana and more than 1,000 multi-colored pills suspected to be MDMA along with cash, scales and other...
WTOV 9
Pro-bowler wins tournament in Barnesville
Barnesville, OH — Chesnut Lanes' 2-day scratch tournament wrapped up in Barnesville. The tournament invited bowlers from all over the tri-state area to come compete in the tournament. Owner A.J. Corder reopened the family business bowling alley a few months ago after a fire destroyed the business in November...
