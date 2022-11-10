Wheeling, W.Va — The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling held their annual 'Honor our Heroes' Sunday and invited local veterans and first responders. "We want to honor them while they can hear it, let them know we appreciate what they've done. We're honoring our first responders. We're honoring police department, sheriffs, firemen, dispatchers and of course our veterans," said Bishop Darrell Cummings,

