Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ resolution to full state board of education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio School Board’s executive committee approved an updated resolution declaring its opposition to the proposed federal expansion of Title IX protections to include members of the LBGTQ+ community. Committee members voted 5-2 Monday to send the resolution to the full Ohio Board of...
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
Columbus flight instructor reacts to Texas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a deadly aircraft crash at a Texas air show, a Columbus-based flight instructor said it's tragic to hear about the loss of the pilots. CoreyLee Hassell, who owns Corey's Flying Service, said he doesn't want to speculate what...
