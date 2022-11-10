Barnesville, OH — The best of the best bowlers in the tri-state area traveled to Chesnut Lanes for a 2-day scratch tournament. "The idea behind it is the installer who I became very good friends with. He loved the scores that were coming out of this place after he built it. There were very high scores, so he wanted to put some money up to bring even better bowlers and see what this place could produce," said owner A.J. Corder.

BARNESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO