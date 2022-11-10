Heavy Rain, Wind Gusts Forecast for Huntington

Optimum and PSEG-LI said Thursday that they are preparing as remants of Tropical Storm Nicole hit the Northeast on Friday.

And Gov. Hochul directed state agencies Thursday to prepare emergency response assets.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory effective Friday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 10 a.m. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, along with heavy rain.

PSEG Long Island workers were checking systems and preparing for possible outages, the utility said.

“We continue to monitor the track of the storm and are preparing accordingly,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Transmission and Distribution at PSEG Long Island. “ PSEG Long Island will have personnel ready to assist our customers in the event of outages caused by the heavy rain and strong winds.”

Optimum Outage Map









