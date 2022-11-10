ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about snow (and rain)

So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?

For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
