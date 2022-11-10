Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Learn how to Buffer Impact of Childhood TraumaProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about snow (and rain)
So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
How you can help unfortunate NJ residents this holiday season
This is the time of year when we start thinking about the people who are less fortunate. And New Jersey people are some of the most generous people in the country. Holiday charities bring out the best side of New Jerseyans. One of the most heartwarming gestures I have seen...
A Trend To Stop Tipping Is Starting In New Jersey
There is definitely tipping fatigue happening in New Jersey. It is spawning a trend to say no to the tip in a pandemic world, so I have to ask, from a consumer standpoint, are you being asked to tip too often?. Many of you are saying absolutely and it is...
Try These New Jersey Restaurants For a Delicious Vegan Thanksgiving
These NJ restaurants prove that vegan food doesn't have to mean bland food. Maintaining a special diet during the holiday season can be difficult. I know this firsthand, since I've been a vegetarian for 15 years. Thankfully, I can fill up on side dishes, but I know it's not as easy for vegans, since many sides contain eggs or dairy.
That NJ Vegan Food Festival you’ve been waiting for is here
It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and indulge in some of the finest vegan food NJ has to offer. The Meadowlands Expo Center will be hosting a Vegan Food Festival this weekend from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 13 and there will be endless vegan vendors that you can get to know.
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad
We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The prices of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
New Jersey, We Need A Win! Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For The Powerball Jackpot
The Powerball has been top of mind for everyone. That record setting jackpot had my family and I talking. We made it a game. Let's say you win the jackpot, all of the taxes are taken out, the legal process is complete and the money is now in your account and at your disposal. What is your first major purchase going to be?
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
NJ truck slams school bus full of kids in Indiana; faces possible DWI charges
A tractor-trailer owned by a New Jersey trucking company whose driver police said smelled of alcohol slammed into a school bus carrying two dozen students in Indiana on Saturday night/. Warsaw, Indiana police said they received calls about a truck speeding and swerving as it headed west on Route 30...
Curvy NJ art teacher makes first TV appearance since calls for her firing
PENNSAUKEN — A New Jersey educator with an eye-catching figure who went viral for photos of her tight-fitting apparel in the classroom has made her first television appearance and released her first children's book. Roxsana Diaz is an elementary school art teacher in Pennsauken. She's known to her students...
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?
For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
Dear Starbucks: No One In New Jersey Can Afford Your Pretty Cups
Have you ever walked into a store and are stopped in your tracks by an item on one of their shelves?. It's perfect and it draws you in because you have to have it. And just before you decide to do a mini splurge on yourself, you look at the price tag and your mouth drops wide open.
Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0