KCBY
Police: Two suspects arrested for carjacking at gunpoint in Salem Friday night
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police arrested two suspects Friday, November 11, after a reported carjacking in Northeast Salem. Police say just before 10:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. The caller said they had been approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
kbnd.com
La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash
CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot by officers in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified the man they say lit a car on fire and ran from officers last week before police shot him. It happened along 82nd Avenue at Southeast Harrison Street last Monday. Police said 33-year-old Antoine Young was released from the hospital Sunday. They...
kptv.com
Gresham police searching for suspects who stole vehicle with cat inside
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following a carjacking early Monday morning. At about 4:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at Southeast 209th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. Police said the victim reported two men, one with a gun, took his vehicle at gunpoint.
kptv.com
2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and another got away after a shooting with officers in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to attempted carjacking at 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. When they were investigating, they saw a stolen vehicle taken in a previous carjacking at 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Police searching for felony arson suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
kptv.com
2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
KCBY
Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
Man dies after early Sunday Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
The man, whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed, was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 122nd and Ash, authorities said.
KCBY
Police: Two in custody after vehicle nearly hits officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say their officers were nearly struck by a speeding and reckless driver near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard Saturday evening. Police say the driver eluded when the officer tried to stop him. Officers did not pursue but continued to watch from a distance in an effort to avoid pushing the driver into more reckless behavior.
kptv.com
‘Hopefully the peace comes back’: Deadly SE Portland shooting leaves neighbors tired, afraid
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in the Portland Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
kptv.com
62-year-old Monmouth woman dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ neighbors shocked and grieving
MONMOUTH Ore. (KPTV) - A 62-year-old Monmouth woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Monmouth Police Department. Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a welfare check at Theresa Hethorn’s home on Yellowstone Drive South. They said they found Hethorn dead inside, but did not release any further information about her death or the investigation.
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
kptv.com
Suspect linked to serial burglaries indicted in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a serial burglar on multiple theft charges between August and October, authorities announced Friday. Washington County deputies first responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 4 just before 8 a.m. at a coffee shop near NW Cornell Road and NW Saltzman Road. Arriving deputies learned someone had forced their way into the building early that morning, taking clothes and a safe containing more than $1,500.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
