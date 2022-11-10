Voters overwhelmingly keep city, county sales taxes

Unofficial election night returns for the 2022 Del County General election have been tabulated by Elections Clerk Alissia Northrup.

Voters in both the City and County overwhelmingly rejected sales tax Measure T, which would have repealed the 13.5 percent City tax increase back to 7.25 percent.

More than 76 percent of voters cast ballots against the measure while only 23 percent voted in favor.

The vote was also emphatic for Measure U County tax and 67.7 percent of voters cast ballots against the measure while 32.3 percent voted for it.

As a result, the sales taxes approved in 2020 will remain in place in both Crescent City and Del Norte County.

6,312 votes were counted Tuesday evening with an estimated 41.2 percent voter turnout.

The county supervisor races were very competitive, leaving the final outcome undecided as final votes are tallied.

In District Four, Joey Borges holds an 88-vote lead over Patty Adams for the seat soon to be vacated by Gerry Hemmingsen. Borges has received 797 votes, or 53 percent, to 709, or 47 percent, for Adams.

In District Five, three-term Sheriff Dean Wilson holds a 58-vote margin over appointed incumbent Susan Masten. Wilson has received 724 votes, or 52 percent, to 668 or 48 percent, for Masten.

In the Harbor District, Commissioner Rick Shepherd appears on his way to re-election. But the second seat remains too close to call. Appointed Commissioner Gerhard Weber holds a narrow lead over candidate Kevin Hendrick for the second opening.

Shepherd received 2,904 votes, Weber collected 1,856 and Hendrick has 1,828. Annie Nehmer was fourth with 1,683 and Linda Sutter fifth with 896.

In Del Norte Unified School District, Abbie Crist leads the District 2 race while Michael Greer seems to have captured the District 5 race.

Crist collected 487 votes to 419 for William Meriweather in District 2, while Greer received 697 votes to 476 for Phillip Williams in District 5.

The remaining ballots will be tabulated after Veterans Day, Monday, November 14.

Results remain unofficial for 30 days.