Del Norte County, CA

Voters overwhelmingly keep city, county sales taxes

By By Roger Gitlin For The Triplicate
 4 days ago

Unofficial election night returns for the 2022 Del County General election have been tabulated by Elections Clerk Alissia Northrup.

Voters in both the City and County overwhelmingly rejected sales tax Measure T, which would have repealed the 13.5 percent City tax increase back to 7.25 percent.

More than 76 percent of voters cast ballots against the measure while only 23 percent voted in favor.

The vote was also emphatic for Measure U County tax and 67.7 percent of voters cast ballots against the measure while 32.3 percent voted for it.

As a result, the sales taxes approved in 2020 will remain in place in both Crescent City and Del Norte County.

6,312 votes were counted Tuesday evening with an estimated 41.2 percent voter turnout.

The county supervisor races were very competitive, leaving the final outcome undecided as final votes are tallied.

In District Four, Joey Borges holds an 88-vote lead over Patty Adams for the seat soon to be vacated by Gerry Hemmingsen. Borges has received 797 votes, or 53 percent, to 709, or 47 percent, for Adams.

In District Five, three-term Sheriff Dean Wilson holds a 58-vote margin over appointed incumbent Susan Masten. Wilson has received 724 votes, or 52 percent, to 668 or 48 percent, for Masten.

In the Harbor District, Commissioner Rick Shepherd appears on his way to re-election. But the second seat remains too close to call. Appointed Commissioner Gerhard Weber holds a narrow lead over candidate Kevin Hendrick for the second opening.

Shepherd received 2,904 votes, Weber collected 1,856 and Hendrick has 1,828. Annie Nehmer was fourth with 1,683 and Linda Sutter fifth with 896.

In Del Norte Unified School District, Abbie Crist leads the District 2 race while Michael Greer seems to have captured the District 5 race.

Crist collected 487 votes to 419 for William Meriweather in District 2, while Greer received 697 votes to 476 for Phillip Williams in District 5.

The remaining ballots will be tabulated after Veterans Day, Monday, November 14.

Results remain unofficial for 30 days.

Related
kymkemp.com

Peacock Bar Renamed in Collaboration Between Redwood National and State Parks and the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation

Press release from Redwood National and State Parks:. Redwood National and State Parks (“Parks”) and the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation (“Nation”) have collaborated to rename Peacock Bar. In 2019, the Governor of California established the Truth and Healing Council in an effort to reexamine the historical relationship between the State and Indigenous People. As a result, on Sept. 25, 2020, California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot, State Parks Director Armando Quintero, and Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin announced a series of actions to identify and redress discriminatory names of features attached to the state park and transportation systems. With the support of local organizations such as True North Organizing Network, the Nation and the Parks are installing new signage to acknowledge the original Tolowa name of Peacock bar, See-tr’ee-ghin-dvm-dvn. See-tr’ee-ghin-dvm-dvntranslates to, at the stones where the trail descends downward.
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Nov. 14

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
oregontoday.net

Meth & Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Sentence, Nov. 11

U.S Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon man with a prior drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and two firearms. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on March 6, 2021, law enforcement learned Lawson was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County, Oregon with a large quantity of drugs. The next day, law enforcement spotted Lawson driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass, Oregon and conducted a traffic stop. Inside Lawson’s vehicle, officers located a large tool case containing approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, body armor, and a revolver. Officers located an additional 480 grams of fentanyl pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a second firearm elsewhere in the vehicle. On May 4, 2021, Lawson was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on March 15, 2022, Lawson was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On May 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the single charge. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force, Grants Pass Police Department, and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Marco Boccato, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022

Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
kymkemp.com

Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well

Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
kymkemp.com

High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene

A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022

Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
Del Norte County, CA
