CINCINNATI — Monday is the warmest day of the coming week, and most areas only make it to the low 40s. By Friday, we won't even make it out of the 20s!. Monday started out with some clouds but it's turning sunnier! After beginning the day in the 20s, we'll slowly climb through the 30s and into the lower-40s for highs. Winds, however, will make it feel like we only reach the mid-to-upper-30s.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO