Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Winter Takes Over

CINCINNATI — Temperatures staying cold all week. Dealing with a few rounds of snow or a wintry mix starting late tonight.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's 113th Annual Thanksgiving Day Race

CINCINNATI — The Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day 10K Run will be held Thursday, Nov. 24 starting at 9 a.m. You can register on race day morning and pick up your race packet from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Please note that gift bags will be limited, and the race may sell out.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
MORROW, OH
ohparent.com

9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!

We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati wants developers' best plans for site near Music Hall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The city of Cincinnati is looking for redevelopment plans for a large piece of property located near Music Hall. A request for proposals for the Town Center Garage site was issued by the city’s department of community and economic development Sept. 14, months after a national developer made known its interest in redeveloping the site.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

P!NK announces 2023 stop in Cincinnati as part of Summer Carnival tour

CINCINNATI — Three-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist P!NK is coming to Cincinnati as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. Cincinnati is the first U.S. city on the tour's itinerary, with a July 26 stop at Great American Ballpark. GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp and Brandi Carlile will also perform at...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods ​

CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Weekly weather planner: Temperatures drop as week moves along

CINCINNATI — Monday is the warmest day of the coming week, and most areas only make it to the low 40s. By Friday, we won't even make it out of the 20s!. Monday started out with some clouds but it's turning sunnier! After beginning the day in the 20s, we'll slowly climb through the 30s and into the lower-40s for highs. Winds, however, will make it feel like we only reach the mid-to-upper-30s.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

EPA grant will pay Cincinnati residents to measure pollution

Neighborhoods along Beekman Street in Cincinnati — and a number of other communities — have experienced decades of air pollution from nearby highways and industry. But a new grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to local nonprofit Groundwork Ohio River Valley will pay residents in those places to measure that pollution in an effort to find solutions.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH

