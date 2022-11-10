ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball and Lady Vols Drop in Week Two AP Rankings

After losing one game each during the opening week of the 2022-2023 basketball season, the Tennessee men’s basketball team and the women’s basketball team have both dropped in the rankings. Tennessee’s men’s team fell from No. 11 to No. 22 in the latest AP Rankings after a loss...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Bounces Back Against Missouri

Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia by easily handling Missouri, 66-24, at Neyland Stadium. The Vols were sloppy in the first half allowing Missouri to remain in the game into the early second half. Then Tennessee’s stepped on the gas running away for a blowout victory. Here’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What Josh Heupel Said About Cedric Tillman’s Absence Against Missouri

Tennessee’s offense found little resistance from a strong Missouri defense Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols scored 66 points on their way to a lopsided victory over the Tigers. Tennessee did it without star receiver Cedric Tillman who wore street clothes on the sideline and didn’t see the field....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

PFF Grades: Missouri At Tennessee

Tennessee bounced back from its lone loss this season by blowing out Missouri, 66-24, on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. Self inflicted mistakes allowed Missouri to pull within four points of Tennessee early in the third quarter before the Vols scored the game’s final 38 points. If you need...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes Reacts to Colorado Loss in Nashville

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the Colorado Buffaloes, 78-66, on Sunday afternoon in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. With the loss under their belt, Tennessee now officially moves on to 1-1 on the season. Considering all the mistakes that went into the game, Tennessee’s outing against Colorado should provide...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Jalin Hyatt Enters All-Time Territory with Thousand Yard Season

Jalin Hyatt will be remembered at Tennessee for a long, long time after putting together the 2022 season that he has. On Saturday, during the Vols’ home game against Missouri, Hyatt officially crossed the 1,000-yard single-season receiving mark, vaulting him into the upper region of Tennessee’s all-time list.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy