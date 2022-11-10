ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo (Nov. 14-21, 2022)

City meetings and events happening the week of Nov. 14-21, 2022. 5:00 PM Plummer Park Open House: Envision the Future of the Park. 7:00 PM Regular Russian-speaking Advisory Board Meeting. Wednesday, November 16. 1:00 PM Making My Smartphone Work For Me | Accessibility Options, Icons And Widgets. 5:00 PM The...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Chelsea Byers moves into 3rd place in race for WeHo Council

In fourth place is former City Council member John Duran with 2945 votes. Robert Oliver moves to fifth place with 2982 votes. Larry Block is a contributor and shareholder in Boystown Media. He is a local business owner, community advocate and has lived or worked in West Hollywood since 1985. Larry has served as Chairman of the Public Facilities Commission and Chairman of the Disability Advisory Board.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Comments and Concerns Regarding the WHWNOD Proposal Presented to the Planning Commission on October 6, 2022

Commentary Regarding the Draft West Hollywood West Neighborhood Overlay District Design Standards Presented October 6, 2022. West Hollywood West comprises the residential area bounded by Melrose Avenue, La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and Doheny Drive. There are approximately 575 single family residential lots within the WHW area, all of which are zoned RB-1. All RB-1 lots throughout the City of West Hollywood are permitted to build a residential unit that is one-half of the area of the lot, i.e.: .5 far (floor area ratio). While the West Hollywood Code states that the minimum residential lot size is 5000 square feet, many WHW lots are smaller. Nonetheless, approximately 256 of the residential lots in WHW are larger than 5000 square feet. Of these 256 lots, 68 are greater than 6000 square feet. Of this 68 lot subset, 30 lots are larger than 6100 square feet, and a handful are more than 7000 square feet.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

GENEVIEVE MORRILL: A triumph for the people of WeHo

Genevieve Morrill, President and Chief Executive Officer, West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, released the following statement in response to last night’s West Hollywood City Council election results:. Last night’s election results show that there will be a return to democracy for the people of the City of West Hollywood....
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

LETTERS TO COUNCIL: Horvath, hotel noise and more

A selection of correspondence and verbal comments submitted directly to West Hollywood City Council and entered into the public record. The opinions of the authors are their own. Horvath didn’t deserve the governor’s wife’s endorsement. Good Afternoon Ms. Siebel-Newson,. This morning I was troubled to read of...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: Robert Luna on course to become county’s new sheriff

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes. Updated Election Day totals released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

JOHN D’AMICO: ‘Voting is always about inventing the future’

And if you’re reading this you’re probably a voter in the West Hollywood city council race. This election there are many terrific candidates to choose from to help build the next several years of our little city. Voting is an important and vital right, a personal action that renders our collective democracy visible and helps keep our city a progressive beacon for the newly-settled and the long-term residents, alike.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

ELECTION RESULTS | WeHo City Council

Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meister has captured 3,388 votes or 17.54% of all the ballots cast. Former Councilmembers John Heilman (2,296 votes)...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo pool set to re-open Monday

The City of West Hollywood will reopen the West Hollywood Aquatic Center pools at the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park on Monday, November 7, 2022. The temporary closure began on October 10, 2022 and was necessary to complete final construction tasks for the newly opened swimming facilities.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Council to decide on plans for next year’s Pride

City Council looks set to approve a multi-year agreement with JJLA to continue producing the annual WeHo Pride event through 2025. Staff is recommending that Council approve the contract, which would hand JJLA the reins of the pride parade and also allow him to use city property for his OUTLOUD concert events. JJLA could receive up to $1.5 million for the 2023 event alone. The total cost of the event next year is projected to exceed $3 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

NOV. 11: WeHo celebrates Veterans Day

The City of West Hollywood will honor veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place in-person at the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial, located on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive. The Memorial will feature wreaths and American flags as part of recognition of Veterans Day and the City will welcome community members at the Memorial to pay respects.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy