Commentary Regarding the Draft West Hollywood West Neighborhood Overlay District Design Standards Presented October 6, 2022. West Hollywood West comprises the residential area bounded by Melrose Avenue, La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and Doheny Drive. There are approximately 575 single family residential lots within the WHW area, all of which are zoned RB-1. All RB-1 lots throughout the City of West Hollywood are permitted to build a residential unit that is one-half of the area of the lot, i.e.: .5 far (floor area ratio). While the West Hollywood Code states that the minimum residential lot size is 5000 square feet, many WHW lots are smaller. Nonetheless, approximately 256 of the residential lots in WHW are larger than 5000 square feet. Of these 256 lots, 68 are greater than 6000 square feet. Of this 68 lot subset, 30 lots are larger than 6100 square feet, and a handful are more than 7000 square feet.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO