This week in WeHo (Nov. 14-21, 2022)
City meetings and events happening the week of Nov. 14-21, 2022. 5:00 PM Plummer Park Open House: Envision the Future of the Park. 7:00 PM Regular Russian-speaking Advisory Board Meeting. Wednesday, November 16. 1:00 PM Making My Smartphone Work For Me | Accessibility Options, Icons And Widgets. 5:00 PM The...
Chelsea Byers moves into 3rd place in race for WeHo Council
In fourth place is former City Council member John Duran with 2945 votes. Robert Oliver moves to fifth place with 2982 votes. Larry Block is a contributor and shareholder in Boystown Media. He is a local business owner, community advocate and has lived or worked in West Hollywood since 1985. Larry has served as Chairman of the Public Facilities Commission and Chairman of the Disability Advisory Board.
JORDAN COCKERAM: Thank you, West Hollywood
Thank you, West Hollywood. I want to start by saying thank you to everyone who has reached out to me asking me how I’m doing. I can’t possibly put into words how grateful I am for those of you who supported me and put your faith in me.
John Heilman headed for 10th term on the City Council
This December 19th, John Heilman will be sworn in for his 10th term on the West Hollywood City Council. Heilman was elected in 1984 in the first election of cityhood. Over the years Heilman authored many of the laws that took the small town of Sherman to international prominence. Heilman...
NOV. 9: Give feedback on the Melrose Gathering Place plans
The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to provide feedback about the new concept design of the future Melrose Gathering Place, which is the public space at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Norwich Drive. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will...
Comments and Concerns Regarding the WHWNOD Proposal Presented to the Planning Commission on October 6, 2022
Commentary Regarding the Draft West Hollywood West Neighborhood Overlay District Design Standards Presented October 6, 2022. West Hollywood West comprises the residential area bounded by Melrose Avenue, La Cienega Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard, and Doheny Drive. There are approximately 575 single family residential lots within the WHW area, all of which are zoned RB-1. All RB-1 lots throughout the City of West Hollywood are permitted to build a residential unit that is one-half of the area of the lot, i.e.: .5 far (floor area ratio). While the West Hollywood Code states that the minimum residential lot size is 5000 square feet, many WHW lots are smaller. Nonetheless, approximately 256 of the residential lots in WHW are larger than 5000 square feet. Of these 256 lots, 68 are greater than 6000 square feet. Of this 68 lot subset, 30 lots are larger than 6100 square feet, and a handful are more than 7000 square feet.
GENEVIEVE MORRILL: A triumph for the people of WeHo
Genevieve Morrill, President and Chief Executive Officer, West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, released the following statement in response to last night’s West Hollywood City Council election results:. Last night’s election results show that there will be a return to democracy for the people of the City of West Hollywood....
UPDATED: John Duran still ahead of Robert Oliver as WeHo City Council vote continues
John Duran kept his lead over Robert Oliver as new vote counts were released in West Hollywood’s City Council elections on Saturday. As of 4 p.m., Duran had captured 10.35% of all ballots cast or 2,487 votes, while Robert Oliver had 2,403 votes, a deficit of 84 votes. The two have continued to rank at third and fourth place respectively.
LETTERS TO COUNCIL: Horvath, hotel noise and more
A selection of correspondence and verbal comments submitted directly to West Hollywood City Council and entered into the public record. The opinions of the authors are their own. Horvath didn’t deserve the governor’s wife’s endorsement. Good Afternoon Ms. Siebel-Newson,. This morning I was troubled to read of...
UPDATED: Oliver inches closer to Duran in WeHo City Council elections
Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 4 p.m. Friday, Meister has captured 4,070 votes or 17.34% of all the ballots cast. Former Councilmembers John Heilman (2,708 votes)...
UPDATED: Robert Luna on course to become county’s new sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes. Updated Election Day totals released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.
JOHN D’AMICO: ‘Voting is always about inventing the future’
And if you’re reading this you’re probably a voter in the West Hollywood city council race. This election there are many terrific candidates to choose from to help build the next several years of our little city. Voting is an important and vital right, a personal action that renders our collective democracy visible and helps keep our city a progressive beacon for the newly-settled and the long-term residents, alike.
LA Rep. Tony Cárdenas seeks to chair Democratic Campaign Committee
Rep. Tony Cárdenas of Los Angeles has announced his candidacy for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a group that recruits candidates, raises money and organizes races to elect more party members to the U.S. House of Representatives. Cárdenas sent a letter to House Democrats Friday putting himself...
ELECTION RESULTS | WeHo City Council
Mayor Lauren Meister bested 11 other candidates and a well-funded negative campaign effort to become the top vote-getter in Tuesday night’s West Hollywood City Council election. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meister has captured 3,388 votes or 17.54% of all the ballots cast. Former Councilmembers John Heilman (2,296 votes)...
WeHo pool set to re-open Monday
The City of West Hollywood will reopen the West Hollywood Aquatic Center pools at the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park on Monday, November 7, 2022. The temporary closure began on October 10, 2022 and was necessary to complete final construction tasks for the newly opened swimming facilities.
Council to decide on plans for next year’s Pride
City Council looks set to approve a multi-year agreement with JJLA to continue producing the annual WeHo Pride event through 2025. Staff is recommending that Council approve the contract, which would hand JJLA the reins of the pride parade and also allow him to use city property for his OUTLOUD concert events. JJLA could receive up to $1.5 million for the 2023 event alone. The total cost of the event next year is projected to exceed $3 million.
UPDATED: Rick Caruso has slight lead over Karen Bass in L.A. mayor race
With Rick Caruso and Karen Bass locked in a virtual 50-50 deadlock according to the latest available election returns, the waiting game continues Thursday in the expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles — though a winner might not be determined for days.
NOV. 11: WeHo celebrates Veterans Day
The City of West Hollywood will honor veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place in-person at the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial, located on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive. The Memorial will feature wreaths and American flags as part of recognition of Veterans Day and the City will welcome community members at the Memorial to pay respects.
WeHo Chamber of Commerce: My fish out-of-water story
I recently learned at a comedy workshop that fish out of water scenarios are one of the major tropes used in joke writing and reflecting on my own fish out of water experience, it’s not difficult to see why it works. No person who knows me would ever have...
