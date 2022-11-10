Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
KCBY
Ballots still being counted for Coos County Commissioner position 3 seat
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 continue to await the next ballot count update for the seat. On Monday, the results so far show Rod Taylor ahead of incumbent Melissa Cribbins by 160 votes. That was last updated on Thursday, November 10. Coos...
KCBY
Southern Coos Hospital earns accreditation
BANDON, Ore. — Southern Coos Hospital gains DNV Accreditation. DNV is an international Medicare-approved healthcare accreditation organization focused on quality of care and safety. The three-year accreditation means the hospital meets or exceeds U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid safety standards. Southern Coos Hospital CEO Raymond Hino says the...
KCBY
Bandon Playhouse makes live return with "By The Sea Variety"
For one weekend only, theatergoers can get their fill of comedic melodrama all while enjoying coastal-themed music as "By The Sea Variety" opens in Bandon. The Sprague Community Theatre will open its doors for the Bandon Playhouse's first post-pandemic live production. Cast and crew eagerly prepare to welcome guests to...
Comments / 0