Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down before trip to NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rockefeller Center will soon look a lot like Christmas; this year’s massive tree was cut down on Thursday.

The 82-foot-tall tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck. The Norway Spruce has a lengthy journey ahead. It needs to be taken to New York City from Queensbury, a town about 200 miles away. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.

Delaney Lindsley, 6, was there on Thursday when the tree was cut down. She held up a red sign wishing the tree a safe journey to New York City.

Once it’s in Manhattan, it will be decorated with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, according to a spokesperson. It will be lit during the live broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Nov. 30.

It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

Last year’s tree came from Maryland . The first-ever Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was erected in 1931.

