Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down before trip to NYC

By AJ Jondonero, Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rockefeller Center will soon look a lot like Christmas; this year’s massive tree was cut down on Thursday.

The 82-foot-tall tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck. The Norway Spruce has a lengthy journey ahead. It needs to be taken to New York City from Queensbury, a town about 200 miles away. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.

MTA releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards; You can get them at these subway stations

Delaney Lindsley, 6, was there on Thursday when the tree was cut down. She held up a red sign wishing the tree a safe journey to New York City.

Once it’s in Manhattan, it will be decorated with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, according to a spokesperson.  It will be lit during the live broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Nov. 30.

It will be on display until mid-January. Afterward, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

Last year’s tree came from Maryland . The first-ever Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was erected in 1931.

