Lafayette, LA

Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production

Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter and leave the restaurant.

He was later seen on camera using the victims credit cards to purchase gas at a local station and then fleeing in a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information should call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Callers will remain anonymous, police said.

Related
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
JENNINGS, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Zachary crash Saturday

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Wakefield man on Saturday. According to the state police, troopers were called to the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in Zachary and learned that David Weller of Denham Springs was speeding in his 2008 Toyota Prius southbound on U.S. 61.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Female Struck by Vehicle While Trying to Cross Lafayette Road

A female pedestrian is now dead after Lafayette Police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a roadway on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the scene of the crash - the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive - around 6:49 PM. This is the area near where Bertrand Drive intersects with Eraste Landry Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

