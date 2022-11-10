Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Luxury Apartments & Rooftop Bar Could Come To Downtown Augusta
A few years before the pandemic rolled into Central Maine, the revitilization of downtown Augusta really started to ramp up. Local business people were buying up the buildings along Water Street and they began to rehab them. They turned the upper floors into really nice apartments and renovated the street level units into great retail and restaurant spaces.
Boil water order issued for Augusta neighborhood
AUGUSTA, Maine — Some Augusta residents are being advised to boil their tap water after a leak became larger than expected and water pressure was lost in some areas, according to officials. Residents along Haskell Street, 175 Cony St. to 255 Cony St., and a portion of Malta Street...
Maine author captures story of Mark Gartley's mother
PORTLAND, Maine — Many people are familiar with the story of Mark Gartley. The Greenville native was one of over 700 armed servicemen held captive during the Vietnam War. Gartley and his co-pilot were shot down while flying over north Vietnam in August of 1968 and wouldn't be released until September of 1972.
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Auburn, Maine Artist Has Designed Walmart Pole Stickers – Here’s How to Get Yours
The Auburn Walmart pole that drivers have smacked hard into more times than we can count is a thing of Maine legend. It's right up there with Paul Bunyan. There should be a giant statute of the Auburn Wall Mart pole erected in the city to pay homage to those that have squared off against the pole and lost very badly.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
WMTW
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
Bangor school wins first place in national Peanut Butter & Beyond competition
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor's James F. Doughty School won big in the national Peanut Butter & Beyond contest. Though it has a whacky name, the grand prize is no laughing matter. $10,000 has been awarded to the school. Science educator Tracy Vassiliev worked with the school’s nutrition services director...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Here’s a Fresh Look at the New Brewer Riverwalk Expansion
If you haven't been down to the Brewer Riverwalk in a while, you might be interested to know that things look a little different out that way. This August, the City started an expansion project that would add to the paved walkway on Hardy St., from about where Mason's Brewing sits, back towards the 395 bridge to South Main St.
Nationwide Grocery Store Chain Closing Central Maine Location
It appears that residents of the Farmington area will soon have one less option when it comes to shopping for groceries. According to an article in the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Save-A-Lot store at the Mount Blue Plaza on Wilton Road in Farmington will soon close its doors for good.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0