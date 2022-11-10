ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

B98.5

Luxury Apartments & Rooftop Bar Could Come To Downtown Augusta

A few years before the pandemic rolled into Central Maine, the revitilization of downtown Augusta really started to ramp up. Local business people were buying up the buildings along Water Street and they began to rehab them. They turned the upper floors into really nice apartments and renovated the street level units into great retail and restaurant spaces.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Boil water order issued for Augusta neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Maine — Some Augusta residents are being advised to boil their tap water after a leak became larger than expected and water pressure was lost in some areas, according to officials. Residents along Haskell Street, 175 Cony St. to 255 Cony St., and a portion of Malta Street...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine author captures story of Mark Gartley's mother

PORTLAND, Maine — Many people are familiar with the story of Mark Gartley. The Greenville native was one of over 700 armed servicemen held captive during the Vietnam War. Gartley and his co-pilot were shot down while flying over north Vietnam in August of 1968 and wouldn't be released until September of 1972.
GREENVILLE, ME
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel

CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
CAMDEN, ME
I-95 FM

Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday

How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location

Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
Z107.3

Here’s a Fresh Look at the New Brewer Riverwalk Expansion

If you haven't been down to the Brewer Riverwalk in a while, you might be interested to know that things look a little different out that way. This August, the City started an expansion project that would add to the paved walkway on Hardy St., from about where Mason's Brewing sits, back towards the 395 bridge to South Main St.
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

