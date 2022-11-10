Read full article on original website
deeznutz
3d ago
But you know the democratic scum will say we need to conserve water this summer. No matter how massive the snowpack is.
Kristy Moody Schuler
3d ago
That’s great news especially for the ski resorts. Let’s just hope we end up with a good amount of snow for the season 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Related
KXLY
The dry, cold weather continues – Mark
It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
KXLY
Another cold, foggy start to a week – Mark
We’ll see low clouds and some fog this Monday, with afternoon sunshine. It’ll be clear and cold overnight through the whole week with daytime highs only in the mid to low 30’s. We will remain dry all week. Plan my day. Today we’ll have morning clouds, then...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington
SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
KXLY
Socked in with the low clouds & fog for a cold Sunday night – Kris
We are tracking more cold, foggy weather for the workweek with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. Take your Vitamin D and dig out your light-therapy lamp, the gray days of winter are here. Monday will be foggy and chilly, with morning lows in the upper teens and daytime highs right around freezing. It will be dry but watch for spots where the fog is freezing to the road. There is the possibility of some clearing in the afternoon. Keep your sunglasses ready just in case.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions continue this week! -Briana
Bundle up! Another week of colder than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Patchy fog this morning, temperatures in the teens and 20s. Eastern Washington and Oregon will see the sunshine return this afternoon. High temperatures will run 5-10 degrees colder than normal every afternoon this week. Upper 30s to low 40s will be the highs through Thursday. The temperature trend will dip towards the end of the week, even colder for the weekend ahead. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:50am Sunset: 4:30pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:34pm.
KXLY
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt
Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
thewatchdogonline.com
Tips for Handling the Upcoming Winter Months
After the driest summer on record, with only 0.5 inches of rain falling between June 21 and Sept. 21, Seattle saw its first storm in months. Oct. 21 brought 0.31 inches of rain that increased to a high of 0.85 inches on Oct. 31. Storms bring heavy rains, winds and...
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
KXLY
Cold weather to remain through the weekend – Mark
No real changes are expected other than how many clouds we have. Everything is around 10 degrees below normal all the way through next week. That also includes our overnight lows. Plan your day. We’ll see some sunny and cloudy skies with light winds that will make it feel colder....
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
City of Spokane doing leaf pickup activities on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will be cleaning up leaves left on the street starting Sunday, November 13. The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division removes the fallen leaves from the streets to prevent bad conditions. According to the City, the times to pick up the leave vary depending on the majority of leaves that have been dropped....
FOX 28 Spokane
A lot more if the same!
Aside from a couple of weak weather systems at the end of the week, keeping daytime highs in the low 30’s, we are in for another stretch of dry and cool weather with highs in the mid 30’s and overnight lows in the teens low 20’s. FOX28...
KXLY
No relief from the cold – Mark
We’ll see some sun with clouds on Thursday, and possibly some isolated light flurries. Cold temperatures will continue throughout the day and night, running around 10 degrees below average. There will also be some light winds, meaning wind chills are possible. Plan your day. It’ll be cloudy and cool...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing temperatures continue throughout the week
Spokane kicked off the weekend with sunny skies, yet with no break from the freezing temperatures. The day-time high tapped out around 37 degrees in the Lilac City this afternoon, the overnight low forecasted to be 18 degrees – brrr! Our main concern lies in these freezing lows creating icy roadways for the morning commute. Please be sure to give your car extra time to warmup before heading out for the day!
