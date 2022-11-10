Read full article on original website
Angela c
3d ago
I hope he wins and they are responsible for paying him for all the time he’s lost! No one should have to get a medical treatment medication shot etc that they don’t want. Period!!!
Reply(1)
13
Andrea Barlow
3d ago
I don't understand because everyone that works for the State wasn't vaccinated and had to do weekly COVID testing. I pray he gets his job back
Reply
4
patricia Folwell
3d ago
i pray he gets his job back,the government should stay out of people's lives,he works in a office by himself and has complied with wearing a masks and other protective gear,that is why the hospital and long term care places are short staffed firing people!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Related
NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State
Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve
TRENTON – In response to a report from the state comptroller about how consistently low-rated nursing homes continue to receive Medicaid funding, state lawmakers are advancing yet another package of bills aimed at improving long-term care. Nursing homes have been at the center of attention often at the Statehouse...
insidernj.com
New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights
So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
Retired judge: New Jersey’s ‘veto power of one’ leads to justice delayed and justice denied | Opinion
Every citizen coming to court is entitled to the timely disposition of their case. That is a core principle of New Jersey courts. However, a staggering number of judgeships in the state are unfilled. Because of those vacancies, the courts are unable to deliver on that promise of timely justice.
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
Where is Squiggy? Reward offered for beloved rooster missing from Atlantic County, NJ
The operators of the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary are appealing for the return of their beloved rooster, Squiggy. Squiggy went missing from the sanctuary in Hamilton, Atlantic County, last Tuesday. Money for an $1,800 reward has been donated and is being offered for the bird's safe return. Funny Farm posted...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Covid Health Emergency To Remain In Place Until At Least Mid January, NJ FamilyCare To Continue As Well
The U.S. Covid public health emergency, first declared in January of 2020, will remain in place until at least January 11, 2023 after the federal government did not notify states or health-care providers on Friday of any intent to lift the declaration. The health emergency status allows millions of Americans...
NJ 101.5 wins 1st place award for report on hospital’s troubling vaccine rollout
The New Jersey 101.5 Newsroom is the recipient of yet another honor this year. The New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists awarded its 1st Place Broadcast Award for Best COVID Coverage to Erin Vogt and her 2021 report about the vaccine rollout at one hospital, where wealthy donors and ineligible relatives were allowed to cut the line while more-at-risk residents were left to wait.
NJ truck slams school bus full of kids in Indiana; faces possible DWI charges
A tractor-trailer owned by a New Jersey trucking company whose driver police said smelled of alcohol slammed into a school bus carrying two dozen students in Indiana on Saturday night/. Warsaw, Indiana police said they received calls about a truck speeding and swerving as it headed west on Route 30...
One of the 4 oldest Post Offices still operating is here in NJ
Looking at "postal" history here in America it started back in 1775. According to the United States Postal Service "In the case of the original 13 states, July 26, 1775, is considered to be the establishment date. On that date, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first American Postmaster General under the Continental Congress."
New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022
Laws passed during the 2022-2023 Regular Session of the New Jersey State Assembly and Senate.Morristown Minute. All the new laws passed by the New Jersey Legislature (Assembly and Senate) in the 2022-2023 regular session – now law in NJ.
Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, Tomorrow
Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15.Morristown Minute. Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15; New Jersey receiving increased federal funding for utility assistance.
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
‘We are the Garden State': NJ backs its farmers in FDU poll
The latest in a two-decade long annual poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University, supported by the New Jersey Farm Bureau, has found 57% of Garden State residents believe it is very important to buy locally-grown produce in season, while 31% think it is at least somewhat important. Peter Furey, Farm Bureau...
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
New Jersey, you need to stop doing this at your polling places (Opinion)
Let’s be honest, election season sucks. We’re bombarded with pamphlets that we’re not going to read. There are obnoxious signs all over the place. Not to mention, it feels like every 10 seconds you’re hearing or seeing a political ad that does nothing to inform you of the candidate, it just bashes the opponent.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 19