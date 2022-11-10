ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I hope he wins and they are responsible for paying him for all the time he’s lost! No one should have to get a medical treatment medication shot etc that they don’t want. Period!!!

I don't understand because everyone that works for the State wasn't vaccinated and had to do weekly COVID testing. I pray he gets his job back

i pray he gets his job back,the government should stay out of people's lives,he works in a office by himself and has complied with wearing a masks and other protective gear,that is why the hospital and long term care places are short staffed firing people!!!

