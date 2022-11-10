ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

2022-23 Henry County Girls Basketball Preview

STOCKBRIDGE — Luella was the top local girls basketball team last season with a state runner-up finish and three other teams (Eagle’s Landing, Stockbridge and Union Grove) made it to the state playoffs. Those teams again have high expectations going into the 2022-23 season while other Henry County...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment

Daniel Harris, a 4-star corner out of Gulliver Prep (Fl.), has backed off his UGA commitment. Harris's decommitment comes as other programs like Michigan and Penn State remain in steady pursuit. We believe Penn State is the team to beat here.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kirby Smart Provides Latest Update on Adonai Mitchell

The University of Georgia is currently scoring 40.6 points per game on offense, that's tied for 6th in the sport. They currently averaging 7.1 yards per play on the season, behind only Ohio State and Oregon. They are currently fifth in the country in time of possession and they are the undefeated, No. 1 team in the country.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

People Are Least Crazy and Live Longest in This State

Ah, that elusive thing called happiness. Where can we get it?.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge fire kills 2, injures 1

STOCKBRIDGE — An early morning house fire in Stockbridge claimed the lives of two people Monday. Stockbridge Police and the Henry County Fire Department arrived at the home on Mimosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. City officials said the fire was out by 7 a.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

